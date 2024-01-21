Man said he accidentally killed girlfriend, but buried her intentionally

Linden Shallow grave murder…

Kaieteur News – Shaquawn Alleyne, popularly known as “ISWE Boss,” reportedly told investigators that he accidently shot his girlfriend to death but burying her body in a shallow grave in his backyard at Canvas City, Linden, Region Ten, was intentional.

Alleyne was nabbed last week in Suriname on a wanted bulletin which was issued for him by the Guyana Police Force (GPF) for the murder of Shonnette Dover, his 19-year-old girlfriend.

The woman’s decomposing body was found on April 29, 2021, some 28 days after she went missing. Alleyne has been on the run for nearly three years after he managed to fool the victim’s relatives and an entire nation with a façade he portrayed of an innocent, heartbroken man who was deeply worried about his girlfriend’s disappearance.

Finally captured an in the custody of the Police Force, Alleyne reportedly admitted to accidently shooting his girlfriend to death.

“…it wasn’t intentional act, it wasn’t premeditated,” Alleyne reportedly told police.

He alleged that Dover had made breakfast on the day in question and they were all sitting in his living room when he sent her 15-year-old sister to fetch him his .38 revolver.

The ‘ISWE Boss’ continued that while cleaning the weapon, he pulled back the hammer and was pointing it and waving it around.

Dover, he claimed, cautioned him about playing with the weapon but his finger fell on the trigger and it went off.

“I see smoke in the living room and Shonette lying motionless with a wound in her forehead and blood coming out,” Alleyene alleged to investigators, before relating to them that the decision to bury her body in a shallow grave and lie to her parents about the crime, was premeditated and intentional.

“Me and (Shonette’s sister) didn’t want the family to feel that pain knowing Shonette was dead, me and she came up with a plan not to let anyone know what happened, we then dug a hole and bury Shonette in the backyard and said we would tell everyone she leave for work and hasn’t come home back,” Alleyne reportedly confessed.

Alleyne further alleged that when police moved to arrest Dover’s sister for questioning, he sold his gun to man at Linden and “beat out to Suriname.”

According to media reports, Dover’s sister cracked during interrogation and led police to her sibling’s body after telling the lawmen that the woman was shot dead by her boyfriend. She was subsequently charged but by the time police learnt about Dover’s death, Alleyne had already disappeared from their radar.

News that Alleyne allegedly killed Dover left her parents and other relatives in a state of shock.

Dover’s grandmother said at the time, “I never suspected that he was involved. I didn’t expect that he would do anything of this nature, never ever think that would have happened and I want to believe he threatened her (the 15-year-old) because she never exposed or tell us anything…So according to my knowledge, she was threatened, that is why she kept silent.”

Kaieteur News understands that the suspect was even assisting the relatives in their search for the missing Dover before fleeing the jurisdiction.