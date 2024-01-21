‘Greens Man’ who crashed into pick-up at Aranaputa dies

Kaieteur News- One week after he collided with a pick-up at Aranaputa Valley, North Rupununi, Region Nine, vegetable vendor Randy Gilbert succumbed to his injuries in Brazil.

Gilbert, called ‘Greens Man’ and ‘Uncle Randy,’ was taken to the Lethem Regional Hospital with multiple injuries to his body, including a severely damaged right leg last Sunday following the accident. He was then taken to a hospital at Boa Vista, Brazil.

Relatives related that he suffered three heart attacks before he died.

Kaieteur News learnt that Gilbert, who is around 60 years old and who is well known in the North Rupununi, was riding his bike to deliver greens to a customer when he met with the accident last Sunday.

According to reports, Gilbert, a father of five, attempted to overtake a truck in front of him while blinded by a cloud of dust and ended-up riding into the path of a pick-up travelling in the opposite direction.

Some eyewitnesses said that Gilbert’s bike clipped the “front side” of the approaching vehicle reportedly driven by one Ralfton Jacobus who also lives at Aranaputa.

The crash resulted in Gilbert sustaining severe injuries to his body. He was rescued by onlookers and rushed to the Annai Health Centre.

Gilbert’s crash led to Annai Village suspending a games day which it had planned for last Sunday.