Waterfalls Magazine – Visitors and the curious have been treated to an array of captivating artistic pieces on display at the Castellani House as the Deaf Association of Guyana showcase the work of deaf artists across the country.
The exhibition, titled “Deaf Artistry Unveiled: Fostering talent, shaping perspectives,” brings together the best of artistic work of deaf artists. Pekahiah James is the curator of the event which ran off from Thursday, January 18, 2024; it will continue daily for two weeks from 10:00hrs to 17:00hrs from Monday to Friday and on Saturday from 14:00hrs to 18:00hrs until February 1, 2024.
The artists whose works are on display at the event include paintings done by Reon Herman and Jaideo Nankissore.
In addition to the exhibition, the Deaf Association will also host a workshop, slated for January 22, 2024, for deaf artists. The latter will also congregate for a social meet-up on January 24.
There will also be an impromptu exhibition of work produced from the workshop on January 26, 2024.
