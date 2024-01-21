Latest update January 21st, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Deaf Artistry Unveiled: Fostering talent, shaping perspectives

Jan 21, 2024 Features / Columnists, News, Waterfalls Magazine

Several pieces on display at the exhibition (Photo: Sabine McIntosh)

Several pieces on display at the exhibition (Photo: Sabine McIntosh)

Waterfalls Magazine – Visitors and the curious have been treated to an array of captivating artistic pieces on display at the Castellani House as the Deaf Association of Guyana showcase the work of deaf artists across the country.

Several of the artists at the opening of the exhibition on Thursday at Castellani House (Photo: Sabine McIntosh)

Several of the artists at the opening of the exhibition on Thursday at Castellani House (Photo: Sabine McIntosh)

An eye-catching piece done by artists Reon Herman (Photo: Sabine McIntosh)

An eye-catching piece done by artists Reon Herman (Photo: Sabine McIntosh)

The exhibition, titled “Deaf Artistry Unveiled: Fostering talent, shaping perspectives,” brings together the best of artistic work of deaf artists. Pekahiah James is the curator of the event which ran off from Thursday, January 18, 2024; it will continue daily for two weeks from 10:00hrs to 17:00hrs from Monday to Friday and on Saturday from 14:00hrs to 18:00hrs until February 1, 2024.

The artists whose works are on display at the event include paintings done by Reon Herman and Jaideo Nankissore.

In addition to the exhibition, the Deaf Association will also host a workshop, slated for January 22, 2024, for deaf artists. The latter will also congregate for a social meet-up on January 24.

There will also be an impromptu exhibition of work produced from the workshop on January 26, 2024.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | Jan 19th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Guyana, we need to stand up! We have to stop being the table the foreigners to feast on!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Richmond Hill Liberty Cricket Club (RHLCC) will bowl off 2024 with a tour of Guyana January 27

Richmond Hill Liberty Cricket Club (RHLCC) will bowl off 2024 with a...

Jan 21, 2024

Kaieteur Sports – The New York-based Richmond Hill cricket club will commence the new season with a tour to Guyana where they will play games in Berbice, Essequibo, and Demerara. The tour will...
Read More
Saumy Pandey leads India to victory; England ease past Scotland

Saumy Pandey leads India to victory; England ease...

Jan 21, 2024

Top seed Swiatek dumped out of Australian Open as Alcaraz shines

Top seed Swiatek dumped out of Australian Open as...

Jan 21, 2024

Archery Guyana declares Ministry of Culture, Youth & Sport, NSC hit the bullseye

Archery Guyana declares Ministry of Culture,...

Jan 21, 2024

New sponsors branding with horseracing

New sponsors branding with horseracing

Jan 21, 2024

Squash Association thrilled with allocation for sports in 2024 budget

Squash Association thrilled with allocation for...

Jan 21, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]