Armageddon sound clash 2024 to feature female DJ, Japanese sound system

Jan 21, 2024

Waterfalls Magazine – As the days grow closer, tensions are rising for what is slated to be a memorable 2024 Armageddon clash. This musical war is slated to take place on 27th January, 2024 at the Guyana National Stadium Tarmac will for the first time includes a female DJ straight out of the United States. The local promoter group, Empire Media Inc. (EMI) is working tirelessly to produce the largest sound clashes to ever hit Guyana.

Diamond Sunshine of Kosmik Movement from the USA

DJ Satoru of Artical pride

The lone female Deejay known as Diamond Sunshine of Kosmik Movement from the USA along one of the most popular sounds from Antigua – Kanabis Sounds, Artical Pride of Japan are all expected to bring the excitement and sound; the show is anticipated to create a riveting and memorable experience. Local patrons will enjoy selections from notorious international, Fire House International Sound and Warriors Choice.

Since the launch on Sunday 10th December, 2023, Deejays have convincingly taken to their social media pages boastfully; displaying skills with short clips of them juggling with the hopes of captivating their fans and gaining new ones who would support them at the event.

Tickets are on sale, the early bird which is $2,000 GYDS is almost sold out, Regular price is $3,000 thereafter, while VIP (which is 50% sold) at $10,000 GYDS. We encourage patrons to purchase tickets at the following ticket locations: White Castle Fish Shop (Hadfield St.), Grill King (Mandela Avenue), Guinness Bar (Plaisance Line top), Wings & Things (Back Road), Fireside Suites (Garnette St.), Ruff Automotive &Industrial Supplies (47 Croal St. Austin Place, G/town).

Limited tickets can also be purchased from the Armageddon promo ladies as well, follow them on the road campaign and bar promotions leading up to the big day.

Empire Media Inc. continues to thank its sponsors, special mention of the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports, Kabisa, Magnum Tonic Wine, Eldorado Rum, Cole’s Screen Printing, 94.1 Boom FM, 96.1 FM, ENET, Starz Party Rental, Cevons Waste Management, Stovetop Restaurant and Exviuz Security firm.  We thank you for believing in EMI as we work hand in hand in delivering a safe and fun clash experience to Guyana.

Patrons at the preliminary competition on December 10 last.

The sound clash starts from 22:00 hours on the night of the 27th January, 2024. We encourage patrons to comply with the authorities to encourage a free flow of traffic operations and timely deliverance of the event. See you there as we witness history together.

Sports

Features/Columnists

