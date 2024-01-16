Latest update January 16th, 2024 12:59 AM

Teen wanted for murder of Victoria man

Jan 16, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – Nineteen-year-old Siyani McFarlane called “Biggs” is wanted by the police in relation to the murder of 26-year-old William Montrose, a miner of Victoria, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Dead, William Montrose

The Police listed McFarlane’s last known address as Lot 51 Victoria, ECD. Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to contact the nearest police station.

According to reports, Montrose and Eusi Bobb, 23, a mason also of Victoria Village, both succumbed to chop and stab wounds they sustained on December 17, 2023, following a gold chain brawl at a party in that village.

Two residents of Victoria were remanded to prison for the capital offence of murder in relation to the deaths of two men. Those on remand are Emperor Emanuel Chung, a 25-year-old painter and Ruel Ward, a 23-year-old labourer.

Chung and Ward appeared at the Vigilance Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Crystal Lambert.  They were not required to plead to the indictable charge when it was read to them individually. Chung was charged in relation to the death of Bobb, while Ward was charged in relation to the death of Montrose.

According to reports, Montrose and Bobb died as a result of chop and stab wounds, while 25-year-old Delex Skeete, a plumber, and 19-year-old Siyani sustained injuries during the brawl.

McFarlane was also injured during the brawl. However, police has not disclosed the teen’s role in the brawl.

Police said investigations revealed that Bobb, and two others allegedly attacked Montrose at the party and took away his 30-pennyweight gold chain. During the attack, Bobb and the men reportedly stabbed Montrose several times about his body. The wounded man reportedly left the party but returned shortly after with a cutlass and unleashed a brutal attack. During the brawl Bobb was fatally chopped.

