Latest update January 16th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Sugar bags $6B more in budget

Jan 16, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – A whopping $6B of the total 2024 budget has been set aside for the struggling sugar industry, Finance Minister, Dr. Ashni Singh announced on Monday.

Senior Minister with the Office of the President Responsible for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh

Senior Minister with the Office of the President Responsible for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh

The budget was read under the theme ‘Stay the Course, build prosperity for all’. Singh said in his speech that, “In 2024, Government will contribute $6 billion to GuySuCo to improve further production and operational efficiency of the sugar industry.”

Minister Ashni informed the National Assembly that, the sector is estimated to have grown by 28 percent in 2023. The Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) produced 60,204 tonnes in 2023, compared with 47,049 tonnes in 2022. This expansion is as a result of improved yields and weather conditions, particularly in the first half of last year, Singh said. Growth in the sector was also supported by the reopening of the Rose Hall Estate, which produced 1,031 tonnes in the second crop of 2023.

Last year the corporation had expanded its storage capacity to hold 3,500 tonnes at the Blairmont Packaging Plant which is ISO certified. This was done in anticipation of the beginning of new lines of packaged sugar, inclusive of sugar sticks which are expected to target the premium markets.

Also, works commenced on the construction of the new Albion Packaging Plant. Further, to support accelerated mechanisation of cultivation and harvesting, $997 million has been invested in the procurement of equipment which augments the growing share of private sector involvement in this activity, the minister explained.

Stating that the sugar growing sub subsector is, “projected to accelerate its recovery with strong growth of 66.1 percent in 2024, aided by GuySuCo’s continued focus on mechanization and conversion efforts, as well as promoting value-added production, Singh noted that the former is expected to enhance production and productivity, while the latter is expected to be facilitated by the forthcoming Albion and Blairmont packaging plants, construction having commenced in 2023.

“Over 2024 and 2025, the sector is expected to benefit from the conversion of over 5,000 hectares of land for mechanical harvesting and loading. Given these interventions, the sector is expected to produce 100,000 metric tonnes of sugar in 2024,” the minister said.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | Jan 10th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

GUYANESE CLAPPING FOR HANDOUTS IN AN OIL RICH COUNTRY!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Junior Sinclair praises CPL emerging players programme

Junior Sinclair praises CPL emerging players programme

Jan 16, 2024

SportsMax – Junior Sinclair won the Lasco Food Drink Emerging Player award at the 2023 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League, but he made his T20 debut in 2022. He had to wait for his second...
Read More
Jalade Trim among the goals again with superb hat-trick against Potaro

Jalade Trim among the goals again with superb...

Jan 16, 2024

Slinger FC joins the cast of teams to participate in 2024 Elite League

Slinger FC joins the cast of teams to participate...

Jan 16, 2024

GCB congratulates Deleep Singh on re-election as Essequibo Cricket Board President

GCB congratulates Deleep Singh on re-election as...

Jan 16, 2024

Harpy Eagles 4-Day practice match set to bowl off today at Meter-Meer-Zorg Ground 

Harpy Eagles 4-Day practice match set to bowl off...

Jan 16, 2024

Cold Fusion win in latest Jits and Neelam West Demerara Cricket

Cold Fusion win in latest Jits and Neelam West...

Jan 16, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]