Pedestrian killed in Mon Repos accident

Kaieteur News – Police on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD) are currently investigating the death of Andre Viramuthu, who was struck down on Monday while crossing the Mon Repos Public Road.

The accident which claimed the life of the 33-year-old labourer of Mon Repos occurred around 04:00hrs, and involved motor car PZZ 8045 which was driven by a 27-year-old Legal Clerk from Buxton, ECD.

According to the police, the car was heading east along the Mon Repos road when the driver reported to them that he saw a man run from north to south across the road with a cup in his hand and into the path of his vehicle. The driver claimed that by the time he could have applied brakes, the front portion of his vehicle collided with the pedestrian.

As a result of the collision, Viramuthu was flung into the air and then landed on the roadway where he received injuries about his body. Police said medical officials at the scene pronounced him dead. His body is currently at the Georgetown Public Hospital’s mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination.

A breathalyzer test was conducted on the driver and the results showed a reading of .006 Micrograms, police said.