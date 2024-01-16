Latest update January 16th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Lodge Alpha donates hampers, school supplies to girls’ home in Linden

Jan 16, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – Lodge Alpha No. 1594 S.C last Sunday donated a number of food hampers and school supplies-including uniforms- to the Hauraruni Girls’ Home in Linden, Region 10.

The girls are currently housed in Linden because their official residence along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway is under construction.

Right Worshipful Master of the Lodge, Bro. Keith Bernard handing over the items to Girl’s Home administrator.

Right Worshipful Master of the Lodge, Bro. Keith Bernard handing over the items to Girl’s Home administrator.

Brethren of the lodge procured the items for the donation and made the trip to their temporary location as part of their benevolence programme.

 

Right Worshipful Master of the Lodge, Bro. Keith Bernard while handing over the items reportedly said, “Charity and benevolence are two of the main pillars of Freemasonry. And being able to bring tangible relief to those most in need actively exemplifies Freemasonry in its truest form.”

Accompanying the Right Worshipful Master to Linden were Bro. Lt. Col Drumson Mcaulay, Bro. Major Ryan Briglall, Bro. Neville Johnson, Bro. Joshua Cholmondeley, Bro. Roderick Lovell, Bro. Sydney Callender, and Bro. Satya Dayaram.

Lodge Alpha is a Scottish Masonic Lodge first established in Guyana during October 1962.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | Jan 10th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

GUYANESE CLAPPING FOR HANDOUTS IN AN OIL RICH COUNTRY!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Junior Sinclair praises CPL emerging players programme

Junior Sinclair praises CPL emerging players programme

Jan 16, 2024

SportsMax – Junior Sinclair won the Lasco Food Drink Emerging Player award at the 2023 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League, but he made his T20 debut in 2022. He had to wait for his second...
Read More
Jalade Trim among the goals again with superb hat-trick against Potaro

Jalade Trim among the goals again with superb...

Jan 16, 2024

Slinger FC joins the cast of teams to participate in 2024 Elite League

Slinger FC joins the cast of teams to participate...

Jan 16, 2024

GCB congratulates Deleep Singh on re-election as Essequibo Cricket Board President

GCB congratulates Deleep Singh on re-election as...

Jan 16, 2024

Harpy Eagles 4-Day practice match set to bowl off today at Meter-Meer-Zorg Ground 

Harpy Eagles 4-Day practice match set to bowl off...

Jan 16, 2024

Cold Fusion win in latest Jits and Neelam West Demerara Cricket

Cold Fusion win in latest Jits and Neelam West...

Jan 16, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]