Lodge Alpha donates hampers, school supplies to girls’ home in Linden

Jan 16, 2024
Kaieteur News – Lodge Alpha No. 1594 S.C last Sunday donated a number of food hampers and school supplies-including uniforms- to the Hauraruni Girls’ Home in Linden, Region 10.
The girls are currently housed in Linden because their official residence along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway is under construction.
Brethren of the lodge procured the items for the donation and made the trip to their temporary location as part of their benevolence programme.
Right Worshipful Master of the Lodge, Bro. Keith Bernard while handing over the items reportedly said, “Charity and benevolence are two of the main pillars of Freemasonry. And being able to bring tangible relief to those most in need actively exemplifies Freemasonry in its truest form.”
Accompanying the Right Worshipful Master to Linden were Bro. Lt. Col Drumson Mcaulay, Bro. Major Ryan Briglall, Bro. Neville Johnson, Bro. Joshua Cholmondeley, Bro. Roderick Lovell, Bro. Sydney Callender, and Bro. Satya Dayaram.
Lodge Alpha is a Scottish Masonic Lodge first established in Guyana during October 1962.
