Empty cash register stolen from New Amsterdam Church’s Chicken outlet

Kaieteur News – Police in Region Six are investigating a burglary at Church’s Chicken located at Lot 11 Strand and Trinity Street, New Amsterdam, Berbice on Sunday morning after an empty cash register was stolen.

According to reports, the assistant supervisor of the establishment and four other staff worked the Saturday evening shift and closed around 01:25 hrs on Sunday morning, securing the day’s sales in a safe within the restaurant.

After doing all routine checks and ensuring security protocols were in place, the team headed home. Around 07:15hrs on Sunday when the day shift’s assistant supervisor arrived for work, she observed that a metal door in the premises appeared to be locked but upon closer observation, she noticed that the door’s bolts were open.

Finding it strange, the woman ventured into another room and it was discovered that a window and a chair under it, were both broken and an empty cash register was stolen. Kaieteur News understands that the cash register was empty because the previous day’s sales were safely stowed.

The cash register was later retrieved from Trinity Street by the police.

Reports are that no security guard was on duty at the time of the burglary.

Investigations are ongoing.