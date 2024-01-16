De early bird catches de worm

Latest update January 16th, 2024 12:59 AM
Jan 16, 2024 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News
Kaieteur News – De people of Guyana should thank de former Minister of Fine Ants, de man wah named after de river in de Middle East. If dat man did not start de tradition of an early Budget, we might have had to wait until March for dis year’s Budget. But de man start de practice and is good to see that we can get de Budget speech out de way.
Deh gat both good and bad about having an early Budget. On de positive side, dem Ministry gat a full twelve months to implement dem projects and spend dem allocation. In de past, when dem get de money, a quarter of de year done.
De people and businesses also does be able to know early what is in de budget fuh them. And so dem can better plan dem year.
But an early Budget also gat its downside. Nuff of dem estimates does be wrong. De growth rate for 2023 has been estimated at 33%. But dem boys know dat by March dis is going to be revised upwards.
But what tek de cake is de inflation rate. De government seh how de inflation fuh last year was 2%. This sound like APNU maths because at half year it was 4.6%, and prices, all around, soared in the latter part of the year.
Yet, the government says that the annual inflation rate for 2023 was 2%. Dem boys want know which country de government living in. Can’t be in Guyana, if de inflation rate last year was 2%.
Talk Half! Leff Half!
GUYANESE CLAPPING FOR HANDOUTS IN AN OIL RICH COUNTRY!
