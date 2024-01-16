Latest update January 16th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Businessman wanted for alleged fraud

Jan 16, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Monday issued a wanted bulletin for Keron Jaggernauth of Lot 236 South Road, Lacytown, Georgetown in relation to fraud allegations.

Wanted by the police, Keron Jaggernauth

Wanted by the police, Keron Jaggernauth

Jaggernauth is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of RK Concrete Guyana Inc. and is wanted for questioning. The GPF is asking anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Keron Jaggernauth to contact the police on telephone numbers 222-2232, 225-8196, 225-6976 or the nearest police station.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | Jan 10th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

GUYANESE CLAPPING FOR HANDOUTS IN AN OIL RICH COUNTRY!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Junior Sinclair praises CPL emerging players programme

Junior Sinclair praises CPL emerging players programme

Jan 16, 2024

SportsMax – Junior Sinclair won the Lasco Food Drink Emerging Player award at the 2023 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League, but he made his T20 debut in 2022. He had to wait for his second...
Read More
Jalade Trim among the goals again with superb hat-trick against Potaro

Jalade Trim among the goals again with superb...

Jan 16, 2024

Slinger FC joins the cast of teams to participate in 2024 Elite League

Slinger FC joins the cast of teams to participate...

Jan 16, 2024

GCB congratulates Deleep Singh on re-election as Essequibo Cricket Board President

GCB congratulates Deleep Singh on re-election as...

Jan 16, 2024

Harpy Eagles 4-Day practice match set to bowl off today at Meter-Meer-Zorg Ground 

Harpy Eagles 4-Day practice match set to bowl off...

Jan 16, 2024

Cold Fusion win in latest Jits and Neelam West Demerara Cricket

Cold Fusion win in latest Jits and Neelam West...

Jan 16, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]