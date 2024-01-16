Businessman wanted for alleged fraud

Latest update January 16th, 2024 12:59 AM
Jan 16, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Monday issued a wanted bulletin for Keron Jaggernauth of Lot 236 South Road, Lacytown, Georgetown in relation to fraud allegations.
Jaggernauth is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of RK Concrete Guyana Inc. and is wanted for questioning. The GPF is asking anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Keron Jaggernauth to contact the police on telephone numbers 222-2232, 225-8196, 225-6976 or the nearest police station.
