‘Greens Man’ crashes into pick-up after blinded by dust at Aranaputa

Kaieteur News- A vendor who sells vegetables on his motorcycle could end up losing one of his legs after he crashed into a pick-up on Sunday morning at Aranaputa Valley, North Rupununi, Region Nine.

Hospitalized at the Lethem Regional Hospital with multiple injuries to his body, including a severely damaged right leg is Randy Gilbert, also known as ‘Uncle Randy’ and ‘Greens Man.’

Kaieteur News learnt that Gilbert, who is around 60 years old, was riding his bike to deliver greens to a customer when he met with the accident.

According to reports, Gilbert attempted to overtake a truck in front of him while blinded by a cloud of dust and ended-up riding into the path of a pick-up travelling in the opposite direction.

Some eyewitnesses said that Gilbert is lucky to be alive since it was not a head-on collision. They claimed that his bike clipped the “front side” of the approaching vehicle reportedly driven by one Ralfton Jacobus who also lives at Aranaputa.

The crash resulted in Gilbert sustaining severe injuries to his body. He was rescued by onlookers and rushed to the Annai Health Centre.

Gilbert is presently at the Lethem Regional Hospital and was expected to be transferred to neighbouring Brazil for further medical attention. Relatives and medical personnel fear that he could lose his right leg.

Gilbert’s crash has led to Annai Village suspending a games day which it had planned for Sunday.

Investigations are ongoing.