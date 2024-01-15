Latest update January 15th, 2024 1:06 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

‘Greens Man’ crashes into pick-up after blinded by dust at Aranaputa

Jan 15, 2024 News

Kaieteur News- A vendor who sells vegetables on his motorcycle could end up losing one of his legs after he crashed into a pick-up on Sunday morning at Aranaputa Valley, North Rupununi, Region Nine.

An injured Randy Gilbert

An injured Randy Gilbert

 

Hospitalized at the Lethem Regional Hospital with multiple injuries to his body, including a severely damaged right leg is Randy Gilbert, also known as ‘Uncle Randy’ and ‘Greens Man.’

Kaieteur News learnt that Gilbert, who is around 60 years old, was riding his bike to deliver greens to a customer when he met with the accident.

According to reports, Gilbert attempted to overtake a truck in front of him while blinded by a cloud of dust and ended-up riding into the path of a pick-up travelling in the opposite direction.

Some eyewitnesses said that Gilbert is lucky to be alive since it was not a head-on collision. They claimed that his bike clipped the “front side” of the approaching vehicle reportedly driven by one Ralfton Jacobus who also lives at Aranaputa.

The crash resulted in Gilbert sustaining severe injuries to his body. He was rescued by onlookers and rushed to the Annai Health Centre.

Gilbert is presently at the Lethem Regional Hospital and was expected to be transferred to neighbouring Brazil for further medical attention. Relatives and medical personnel fear that he could lose his right leg.

Gilbert’s crash has led to Annai Village suspending a games day which it had planned for Sunday.

Investigations are ongoing.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | Jan 10th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Guyana needs ring fencing to save us from drowning!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Century 21 kicks off the 2024 Chess season

Century 21 kicks off the 2024 Chess season

Jan 15, 2024

Kaieteur Sports – Century 21 Real Estate Agency is again supporting local chess development in Guyana. An estimated 30 players are competing at the National Racquet Centre, Georgetown, in the...
Read More
Bowlers power GCA Panthers into final after 10-wicket mauling of Eagles 

Bowlers power GCA Panthers into final after...

Jan 15, 2024

Olympic Solidarity Archery Coaching course to be hosted in Guyana 

Olympic Solidarity Archery Coaching course to be...

Jan 15, 2024

Kascon Engineering bats for Adrian Hetmyer

Kascon Engineering bats for Adrian Hetmyer

Jan 15, 2024

Cross Country racing slated for next Sunday in Berbice

Cross Country racing slated for next Sunday in...

Jan 15, 2024

Brathwaite ‘quite clear’ on his XI for first Test against Australia

Brathwaite ‘quite clear’ on his XI...

Jan 14, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]