Businessman killed after car slowed down for cow to cross road

Kaieteur News- A 59-year-old businessman was killed on Saturday after a car slowed down for a cow to cross the road at Number 29 Village, West Coast Berbice (WCB), Region Five.

The dead man was identified as Dale Douglas, 59 of Number 28 Village, WCB. Police said Douglas met his demise around 14:30hrs on Saturday. According reports, Douglas was walking in the corner on the southern side of the road when suddenly, a car slammed into him, reportedly killing him on the spot.

According to police, the car, bearing registration PJJ 8599, was being driven by Carlton George, a 55-year-old man of Lot 19 Number Three Village, WCB.

Investigators learnt that George was allegedly speeding east along the northern side of the road when another car, bearing registration PAD 9006, travelling in front of him, slowed down for a cow to cross the road.

He reportedly could not slowdown in time and attempted to undertake PAD 9006 but clipped the car in the process.

As a result, the man lost control of his vehicle and it sped across to the southern side of the road and struck down Douglas before crashing into a parked truck.

Douglas was picked up and rushed to the Fort Wellington Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Breathalyzer tests were conducted on both drivers but no alcohol was found in their system. Both drivers are in police custody as investigations continue.