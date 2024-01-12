PPP congress billed May

– Jagdeo mum on contesting for General Secretary

Kaieteur News – Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo has said that he is yet to decide if he will contest for re-election as General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party /Civic (PPP/C).

Jagdeo gave this response to reporters during his weekly press conference held at Freedom House on Thursday. “It will be presumptuous of me to say I will continue as General Secretary, it’s like I already determine. I will decide whether I will contest at that time but right now I am General Secretary until those elections are held,” Jagdeo said.

The VP noted however that the governing People’s Progressive Party/ Civic will be hosting its long-overdue congress in May to elect new leadership after almost eight years. The last congress was held in 2016 when Mr. Jagdeo was elected General Secretary of the party by secret ballot. The post was also contested by now Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony.

According to the party’s constitution, it should have been held in 2019. Jagdeo said the party’s Central Executive Committee met last weekend and decided that the congress will sit in early May.

At the Congress, the PPP is expected to elect a new 32-member Central Committee, as party members both local and from the diaspora, meet to discuss critical issues within the party as well as in the country.

Jagdeo had in late March said that the congress was delayed in part because of the COVID-19 pandemic but promised one will be held later 2023 or early 2024. Back then it was noted that the delay was also in part due to political focus at the time since there had in December 2018 been a No Confidence Motion which brought down the APNU+AFC administration.

“But we all know how that turned out with all the court matters… so the focus was shifted. Then 2020 was General Elections and in that year COVID came. We could have held it but at the time it was not the central focus, I guess democracy was [the focus],” the source asserted.