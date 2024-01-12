Latest update January 12th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

PAHO warns of circulation of SARS-CoV-2, other respiratory viruses in the Caribbean

Jan 12, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) has warned about the circulation of SARS-CoV-2 and other respiratory viruses in the Region of the Americas, including the Caribbean.

PAHO said its epidemiological update provides “recommendations for maintaining surveillance of these viruses and strengthening health systems response, particularly given the current outbreaks of other communicable diseases.”

In 2023, the health body said elevated levels of acute respiratory disease were recorded in the region, “driven by the circulation of SARS-CoV-2, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus.”

Currently, the Northern Hemisphere is experiencing epidemics of all three viruses expected in the winter, while some countries in the Southern Hemisphere are experiencing incidences higher than expected for the season, due to the circulation of SARS-CoV-2, PAHO said.

It recommended that member states maintain surveillance of respiratory viruses “to detect any changes in circulation or severity of disease; be prepared to respond to a possible increase in cases and hospitalizations; and continue efforts to increase vaccination against influenza and COVID-19, particularly in vulnerable and high-risk populations.”

PAHO also urged regional countries to “keep healthcare systems prepared and alert at all levels in order to respond to a possible increase in outpatient cases and hospitalizations, especially coinciding with the epidemic period for other communicable diseases with high demand for care.”

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | Jan 10th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

YOUR FUTURE IS BEING WELL PREPARED!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Amazon Warriors receive no financial support from Govt.- VP Jagdeo

Amazon Warriors receive no financial support from Govt.- VP Jagdeo

Jan 12, 2024

Kaieteur News – The Government of Guyana has not given any financial support to the Amazon Warriors cricket team, Vice President (VP) Bharrat Jagdeo said in response to a question posed by...
Read More
Seamers find rhythm, Da Silva shows with bat as WI on top against Cricket Australia’s XI heading into final day of warm-up match

Seamers find rhythm, Da Silva shows with bat as...

Jan 12, 2024

Banks DIH GT Beer 5/5 overs 7-a-side Tapeball cricket competition launched in Berbice Final to be played under lights

Banks DIH GT Beer 5/5 overs 7-a-side Tapeball...

Jan 12, 2024

Trinidad based Distance Runner Kelvin ‘Skello’ Johnson delights in his return to track

Trinidad based Distance Runner Kelvin...

Jan 12, 2024

CPL further commits to promoting tourism with new hire

CPL further commits to promoting tourism with new...

Jan 12, 2024

Foster to serve as BCB Chairman of Special Events 

Foster to serve as BCB Chairman of Special...

Jan 12, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]