Norton denies removing Patterson from oil portfolio over comments on ring-fencing, renegotiation

Kaieteur News – Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton has dismissed the view that Alliance For Change (AFC) Member of Parliament (MP) David Patterson has been removed from the Oil and Gas portfolio due to his differing comments on renegotiation and ring-fencing.
On Thursday during his weekly engagement with media, Norton was grilled on his decision to reassign Patterson. Norton not only confirmed that the AFC MP has been removed from the portfolio but also verified information shared by sources that the Partnership for National Unity (APNU) MP, Shurwayne Holder will be his replacement. Holder has been a Parliamentarian since 2020 and according to the Opposition Leader he is a “competent engineer”.
Norton said that since he assumed functions of Opposition Leader, there have been discussions regarding a reshuffling of the portfolios to ensure greater efficiency. To this end, he outrightly stated, “This talk about not engaging MPs on what they should do is not true…there are a number of issues that had to be dealt with, as Leader of the Opposition I had to deal with it.”
He went on to note that he has not seen articles suggesting that Patterson’s reassignment had to do with his comments on the Oil and Gas sector, nor does he recall sharing any concerns with the AFC Leader, Khemraj Ramjattan in that regard.
Patterson in an interview with Kaieteur News on Tuesday was asked whether the Opposition Leader previously expressed concern over statements made by him on the sector. To this end he noted, “We always had a bit of contention, he never raised it with me, he raised it with Khemraj about my questioning renegotiation which were all agreed previously, but he never raised this with me personally, he raised it with Khemraj.”
Norton however said, “I didn’t see those comments and Mr. Ramjattan could tell you, I had no discussion as far as I’m aware with him about what Patterson said on oil and gas. Some of these things seems to be figments of people’s imagination but I can tell you from a factual standpoint, I did not raise that issue with Mr. Ramjattan…I didn’t see these articles that you are talking about, and these comments, but if they did emerge, I would say to you, I don’t recall doing any of that that is suggested there.”
The Opposition Leader was keen to note that Patterson will be better suited to shadow the Public Works Minister, Juan Edghill. He explained, “I said Patterson was put back in Infrastructure because he has the institutional knowledge…I recognized that Patterson has expertise in oil and gas which we need but he is au fait more than any one of us including Edghill as to what has happened, is happening and should happen and therefore in my opinion, he is best suited to lead us in Public Works while at the same time, having the authority to deal with oil and gas matters.”
Norton defends decision
The Opposition Leader defended his move to reshuffle the Shadow Cabinet Ministers, insisting that the decision is intended to boost the efficiency of the Opposition MPs. Additionally, he noted that the Regional MPs will be afforded an opportunity to better perform its functions.
Four other Opposition portfolios have been reshuffled as part of the Opposition Leader’s plan, including Geeta Chandan-Edmond from Home Affairs to governance, while former Public Security Minister, Khemraj Ramjattan takes on the home affairs shadow portfolio. Changes were also made to the portfolios held by Coretta McDonald from the labour to education sector, while Jermaine Figueira has been removed as the Shadow Minister of Sports, Youth and Culture. Figueira’s post will now be held by APNU back-bencher Nima-Flue Bess.
Responding to concerns regarding the removal of Figueira due to his handshake with President Irfaan Ali, Norton said Flue-Bess has been selected for the post as she meets the requirement of an “activist oriented person”. In fact, he said he never instructed any of the MPs not to shake the President’s hand. He informed that the MP is qualified in Sport, is currently involved in the sector and has contacts to be effective as a Shadow Minister of Sports, Youth and Culture. According to him, “Somebody called me this morning and said only when they read the article they recognised that Figueira was the Youth, Sport and Culture Shadow Minister.”
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]
Norton denies removing Patterson from oil portfolio over comments on ring-fencing, renegotiation
Jan 12, 2024 ExxonMobil, News, Oil & Gas
Kaieteur News – Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton has dismissed the view that Alliance For Change (AFC) Member of Parliament (MP) David Patterson has been removed from the Oil and Gas portfolio due to his differing comments on renegotiation and ring-fencing.
On Thursday during his weekly engagement with media, Norton was grilled on his decision to reassign Patterson. Norton not only confirmed that the AFC MP has been removed from the portfolio but also verified information shared by sources that the Partnership for National Unity (APNU) MP, Shurwayne Holder will be his replacement. Holder has been a Parliamentarian since 2020 and according to the Opposition Leader he is a “competent engineer”.
Norton said that since he assumed functions of Opposition Leader, there have been discussions regarding a reshuffling of the portfolios to ensure greater efficiency. To this end, he outrightly stated, “This talk about not engaging MPs on what they should do is not true…there are a number of issues that had to be dealt with, as Leader of the Opposition I had to deal with it.”
He went on to note that he has not seen articles suggesting that Patterson’s reassignment had to do with his comments on the Oil and Gas sector, nor does he recall sharing any concerns with the AFC Leader, Khemraj Ramjattan in that regard.
Patterson in an interview with Kaieteur News on Tuesday was asked whether the Opposition Leader previously expressed concern over statements made by him on the sector. To this end he noted, “We always had a bit of contention, he never raised it with me, he raised it with Khemraj about my questioning renegotiation which were all agreed previously, but he never raised this with me personally, he raised it with Khemraj.”
Norton however said, “I didn’t see those comments and Mr. Ramjattan could tell you, I had no discussion as far as I’m aware with him about what Patterson said on oil and gas. Some of these things seems to be figments of people’s imagination but I can tell you from a factual standpoint, I did not raise that issue with Mr. Ramjattan…I didn’t see these articles that you are talking about, and these comments, but if they did emerge, I would say to you, I don’t recall doing any of that that is suggested there.”
The Opposition Leader was keen to note that Patterson will be better suited to shadow the Public Works Minister, Juan Edghill. He explained, “I said Patterson was put back in Infrastructure because he has the institutional knowledge…I recognized that Patterson has expertise in oil and gas which we need but he is au fait more than any one of us including Edghill as to what has happened, is happening and should happen and therefore in my opinion, he is best suited to lead us in Public Works while at the same time, having the authority to deal with oil and gas matters.”
Norton defends decision
The Opposition Leader defended his move to reshuffle the Shadow Cabinet Ministers, insisting that the decision is intended to boost the efficiency of the Opposition MPs. Additionally, he noted that the Regional MPs will be afforded an opportunity to better perform its functions.
Four other Opposition portfolios have been reshuffled as part of the Opposition Leader’s plan, including Geeta Chandan-Edmond from Home Affairs to governance, while former Public Security Minister, Khemraj Ramjattan takes on the home affairs shadow portfolio. Changes were also made to the portfolios held by Coretta McDonald from the labour to education sector, while Jermaine Figueira has been removed as the Shadow Minister of Sports, Youth and Culture. Figueira’s post will now be held by APNU back-bencher Nima-Flue Bess.
Responding to concerns regarding the removal of Figueira due to his handshake with President Irfaan Ali, Norton said Flue-Bess has been selected for the post as she meets the requirement of an “activist oriented person”. In fact, he said he never instructed any of the MPs not to shake the President’s hand. He informed that the MP is qualified in Sport, is currently involved in the sector and has contacts to be effective as a Shadow Minister of Sports, Youth and Culture. According to him, “Somebody called me this morning and said only when they read the article they recognised that Figueira was the Youth, Sport and Culture Shadow Minister.”
Share this:
Related
Similar Articles