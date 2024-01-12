Latest update January 12th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyanese producer featured in Dexter Daps’ new album

Jan 12, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – Dexta Daps, a popular Jamaican artiste, renowned for his style of dancehall known as “slackness” will be releasing his new Album today called “Trilogy”.

Local Music Producer, Joel Browne posing for a photo with Dexta Daps.

Local Music Producer, Joel Browne posing for a photo with Dexta Daps.

Dexta Daps New Album Cover, Trilogy

Dexta Daps New Album Cover, Trilogy

Guyanese, Joel Browne, produced four of the songs on the album: Butterfly, Demon Time, Friendship, Sale and Regrets with the help of Ibez.

Browne,37, also helped compose the rhythm for another song called ‘Ok’ that is featured in Dexta Daps’ Trilogy.

The Guyanese producer owns a local record label called JOEY2KOOLPRODUCTIONS and first crossed paths with the Jamaican artiste in 2021.

Since then he has produced more than 10 trending hits for the artist who has some 1.5 million followers on Instagram and more than 730,000 subscribers on Youtube.

Read more about the local producer’s exciting Journey in the Kaieteur News’ Sunday edition.

