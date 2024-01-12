Dutch company awarded contract to support works for Guyana’s fifth oil ship

Kaieteur News – Dutch transport and installation contractor, Jumbo Offshore, recently announced its latest contract award from MODEC Guyana Inc. This new project involves the pre-installation of the mooring spread for the Errea Wittu, which is set to be Guyana’s fifth Floating, Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel. Mooring, in this context, refers to the process of anchoring the vessel to the seabed using a system of heavy anchors, chains, and cables.

This system ensures that the FPSO remains stationary and securely positioned at its operational site, allowing it to safely and efficiently process, store, and offload the oil it extracts. The pre-installation of the mooring spread is a critical step in preparing the site for the arrival and operation of the Errea Wittu FPSO.

The FPSO “Errea Wittu”, the name which means “abundance”, will have the capacity to store two million barrels of oil. It will produce approximately 250,000 barrels of oil per day and will have a gas treatment capacity of 540 million cubic feet per day, and water injection capacity of 350,000barrels per day.

MODEC Group was authorised to proceed with the engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) scope for the FPSO in May 2023, following a final investment decision on the Uaru project by ExxonMobil Guyana Limited and its co-venturers. The FPSO mooring system will be supplied by SOFEC, Inc., a MODEC Group company, and consists of a total of 19 mooring legs.

Jumbo Offshore said it will be using its unique Heavy Lift Construction Vessel Fairplayer which allows the transport and installation of the 19 suction anchors, 8,800m of chain sections and 43,168m of polyester rope in the minimal amount of installation voyages, simplifying the logistics involved.

On the heels of the announcement, Igor Rijnberg, Head of Sales and Business Development Subsea at Jumbo Offshore said his team is grateful to MODEC for the opportunity to work on the Guyana project. “We will use the extensive deep-water mooring installation experience gained over the last years to deliver a reliable, smart and efficient project execution,” the Jumbo official said.

As for his counterpart, Brian Boutkan who serves as Manager of Commerce at Jumbo Offshore, he said, “On behalf of the entire team, we are very much looking forward to undertaking this project. MODEC can count on Jumbo Offshore’s total commitment to providing a safe and reliable execution.”

He concluded, “As always, we will be approaching this project as a partner to our client, working in close collaboration with MODEC to ensure the outcome entirely meets their expectations.”