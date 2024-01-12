Child found with bullet lodged in throat

…police looking for neighbour

Kaieteur News – Police are looking for a male known as ‘Shemar’ after a five-year-old child of Half Mile, Wismar Linden sustained a gunshot wound to her throat on Wednesday night.

According to the police, investigations suggest that the child may have been hit by a bullet which entered her room through a wooden wall which separates her mother’s apartment from the man’s being sought by the lawmen.

Police said around 13:15 hrs. on Thursday, medical personnel from the Linden Hospital Complex reported that a child was at the medical institution with a ‘warhead lodged in her throat.’

As such, detectives immediately visited the child who was receiving medical attention in the Emergency Room at the Linden Hospital.

According to the police, the child’s mother, who was interviewed by the lawmen, related that around 22:00hrs on Wednesday night, she put the victim to bed. She said while trying to put another of her children to sleep, she heard the victim screaming. The child’s mother enquired what was wrong and the child said that she had hit her throat.

Police said the mother applied ‘Petroleum Jelly’ to the child’s throat and put her back to sleep. On Thursday morning, around 08:00hrs, the woman saw the child crying and she subsequently examined her throat and observed that it was swollen.

As such she took the child to the hospital, where she learnt that a bullet was lodged in the girl’s neck. The child was admitted to the hospital and is due to undergo surgery to have the bullet removed.

Hole in wall

Meanwhile, police said further investigations revealed that the child and her mother reside in an apartment which is on the north-eastern bottom flat of a two-storey concrete structure.

“The apartment has one bedroom, a kitchen and a small living room,” police said. There is a wooden wall to the western side, which separates the child’s mother apartment from the front apartment. The latter, is occupied by a male known as ‘Shemar.’

According to the police, a small circular hole, suspected to be caused by a bullet, was seen in the wall. “The entire scene was processed and photographed. The area was searched, but no spent shell was found,” the police noted, adding that no one was present in the front apartment when the lawmen checked.

In addition, police questioned people in the area where the incident occurred and a neighbour related that around 22:00hrs on Wednesday, she heard a loud explosion. But she could not say from which direction the sound had emerged. However, just after hearing the explosion, she heard the voice of a little child crying.

According to the police, all indications point to the child being hit by a ‘stray bullet.’ Checks are currently being made to locate ‘Shemar,’ as investigations continue.