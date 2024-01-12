Latest update January 12th, 2024 12:59 AM

Better late than never

Jan 12, 2024

Kaieteur News – So what if dem projects deh behind schedule? Who cares if we’re on we own when it comes to building stuff? It’s not like we have anywhere important to be. Time is relative, man, just like the completion dates for these major infrastructural projects. So what if the contractors are taking their sweet time, sipping coconut water while contemplating the meaning of life? At least we’ll have something to show eventually. It’s not like progress has a deadline, right?

And let’s talk about this fancy bridge across the Demerara River. So what if the financing isn’t fully secured? Money’s like that unreliable friend who always shows up late but eventually brings a bottle to the party. We’ll cross that bridge when we come to it, literally and metaphorically.

So what if the cost of electricity will only decline by 50% when the gas to shore and gas to energy projects are completed ? Gee Pee Hell will still be making a lot of money.

So what if we’re left in the dark half the time? At least we’ll have some spare change in our pockets, right? From de 50% reduction.

And pump stations? So what if there are problems? The weather’s been good. We don’t have flooding so the pumps are not needed at this time. We in El Nino we’ll just chill, enjoying our sunny days with a shrug and a nonchalant “so what?”

Talk Half! Leff Half!

