Accused in KNews grenade attack shot dead

Jan 12, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – One of men accused of hurling a grenade at Kaieteur News publisher, Glenn Lall’s Lexus vehicle in 2015, was on Wednesday night shot dead during a knife attack on a security guard outside a hotel at Robb and Cummings Street in the city.

Shot dead, Leroy Williams

Dead is Leroy Williams, 34, called ‘Buxton’ of D’Urban Backlands, Georgetown.  According to the police, Williams was shot around 19:10 hrs on Wednesday by a 48-year-old security guard employed with Castle Security Service.

The security guard’s colleague, a 37-year-old man, who was also on duty at the time, told investigators that Williams attacked his colleague after the man stopped him from snatching a female staff member’s chain while she was inside the hotel.

He recounted that Williams entered the gaming center which is located on the bottom flat of the hotel around 18:30 hrs. that evening.  He reportedly walked up to a female staff and started arguing with her before attempting to snatch her chain.

The guard said that his colleague intervened by telling Williams “to desist from this criminal behaviour.”  Instead of complying, Williams allegedly attacked the guard by pelting a glass bottle at him.

The bottle struck the guard to his head and Williams followed-up by slashing the man’s right ear with a knife he pulled from his pants waist. He then reportedly ran out of the building, issuing threats that he would return and kill both the guard and female staff member.

The injured guard said that he left too and went to seek medical attention at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) while his colleague, the 48-year-old security guard, was sent to relieve him at the hotel.

About half of an hour later, an irate Williams returned to the hotel armed with a knife in his left hand. The guard on duty prevented him from entering the building. Williams reportedly did not take no for an answer and attempted to attack that guard too with the knife but before he could get any closer the  guard drew his Glock 19 pistol and shot him.

A wounded Williams ran a short distance up the street before falling to the ground.

He was picked up and rushed to the GPHC where he died. Police have taken the guard into custody as they investigate the shooting.

Williams is one of three men who were accused of hurling a grenade at a Lexus vehicle belonging to the Kaieteur News publisher back in 2015.

According to reports, on the day in question, a member of the Kaieteur News security staff heard an unusual sound near Lall’s Lexus SUV, bearing registration PRR 8398. The vehicle was parked on the western side of Saffon Street outside the building housing the newspaper offices. On checking the front of the vehicle, the staff member spotted a grenade lying near one of the front tires.

Video footage from the company’s CCTV cameras showed a grey-coloured vehicle slowing as it approached Lall’s vehicle. The driver accelerated after the explosive was thrown.

