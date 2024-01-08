Latest update January 8th, 2024 12:49 AM

New Skeldon hospital to be become functional by year end

Jan 08, 2024 News

…facility to offer surgical services for first time- Minister Anthony

Kaieteur News – Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, on Sunday announced that the Skeldon community in the Corentyne Berbice area will have surgical services for the first time by this year end. These services are to be facilitated by the new Skeldon hospital, which the Minister stated is scheduled to be functional by the end of 2024.

Health Minister Dr Frank Anthony and regional officials during a visit to the site of the new Skeldon hospital at Number 75 Village, Corentyne last September. (Photo: DPI)

The Minister said that, “We will put a surgical team there, to make sure that we can do surgeries now for the first time in that community.”

Minister Anthony further explained that, “(The) president took a decision that the community of Skeldon should have a brand new hospital, and so that hospital is under construction as we speak. The foundation is already in, and by the end of this year that hospital would be functional.”

The Health Minister disclosed that the hospital is slated to house a myriad of services including, “A 24- hrs Accident and Emergency services. We want to have outpatient services; we want make sure that we have a complete set of imaging. Not just x-rays, but we want the people there as  they need it, to be able to have access to CT scans, and, so this hospital will have a CT scan.”

Additionally. the hospital will have seventy five inpatient beds with two operating theaters and one minor theater.

Last September, the Department of Public Information reported that the government is constructing a brand-new hospital at Number 75 Village, Region Six which will replace the current Skeldon Hospital and provide a wider range of services.

 

 

 

 

 

 

