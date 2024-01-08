Labourer stabbed to death at Haslington

Latest update January 8th, 2024 12:49 AM
Jan 08, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – A 29-year-old man was stabbed to death at Haslington News Scheme, East Coast Demerara (ECD) on Saturday night following an altercation with another man over a mobile phone.
Dead is Otis Andey Haimchand of Nabaclis, ECD. The incident occurred around 21:00hrs and the man was allegedly killed by a miner from Haslington. According to reports the two men had a misunderstanding earlier on Saturday over a cellular phone
On Saturday night the men had an altercation during which Haimchand left the scene. However, he was pursued by the suspect who stabbed the victim in the region of his chest. The man fell alongside the roadway. His body was left at the side of a roadway and police later cordoned off the scene
The victim’s body is at the Memorial Gardens Funeral parlor mortuary where it is awaiting a post-mortem examination.
Investigations are ongoing.
