Household safety and health programme set for 2024 – Labour Ministry

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Labour is set t0 roll out a programme geared at promoting safety and health in households.

Minister of Labour Joseph Hamilton told the media last Tuesday at the ministry’s end-of-year press conference that the ministry will be collaborating with stakeholders, including the Guyana Fire Service (GFS), which is responsible for ensuring that buildings are constructed in keeping with the country’s building code.

Hamilton noted that heavy emphasis is being placed on the health and safety of employees at their workplace to avoid incidents which result in injury or death.

“We are to launch a programme this year targeting residents because as much as we deal with health and safety in work place we want to expand it to residents’ safety and health in your own homes… People got a big bomb in their house every day and they don’t even realise it. So, the point is beyond workplace safety,” Hamilton stated.

According to the Minister, the National Advisory Council will be the lead team to promote the residential Occupational Safety and Health activity.

Through the programme, Hamilton said too that “We hope to work and plan to work along with the fire service in this regard to engage stakeholders.

“Construction being done at houses, how they can perhaps do it better and differently so that it don’t become a hazard to injury or to have people killed,” Hamilton said.

Hamilton is currently in the process of reviewing a proposal of the programme.

Part of this strategy entails a consistent communication plan to bring about general awareness and knowledge.

As a result, the ministry will commence discussions with several companies to roll out this Public Relations (PR) strategy. Minister Hamilton emphasized that it is important for Guyanese to practice health and safety as the country undergoes massive transformation.

“A lot of work was done in Region Four…. Now we have in every region, the first time in the history of Guyana, you have in every region a Ministry of Labour sub-office and therefore you have health and safety offices in every region… Inspections have been conducted at private sector enterprises and government agencies,” Hamilton said