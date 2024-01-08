Govt. to use IDB loan to upgrade NAREI’s Tissue Culture lab

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Agriculture has announced its intention to use some of the proceeds of a US$15 million loan from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) to revamp the National Agriculture Research and Extension Institute (NAREI) Tissue Culture Laboratory at Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara.

The Invitation for Bids (IFB) was published in the January 7th edition of the Kaieteur News. The project falls under the purview of the Sustainable Agricultural Development Project (SADP), supported by financing from the IDB.

Tissue culture, is a technique in modern agriculture, involves growing plant cells in a controlled, sterile setting. It enables rapid multiplication of genetically identical plants and fosters the production of disease-free, high-quality planting materials.

The rehabilitation initiative, outlined in the IFB, invites sealed bids from eligible and qualified contractors for the upgrading of the Tissue Culture Laboratory. The bidding process will adhere to the National Competitive Bidding (NCB) procedures outlined in the Inter-American Development Bank’s procurement policies. Interested bidders can obtain the bidding documents starting from January 8, 2024, upon submission of a written application and payment of a non-refundable fee of $1,000.

Moreover, prospective bidders – both local and international – will have the opportunity to receive the bidding documents free of cost via email upon request. To facilitate a comprehensive understanding of the project, a site visit and pre-proposal conference are scheduled to commence on January 11, 2024, at the NAREI Compound, Mon Repos, starting at 11:00 am.

The Ministry of Agriculture emphasizes that all bids, accompanied by bid securities, must be submitted before 9:00 am on January 30, 2024, at the tender box of the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board. Addressed to the Chairman, NPTAB, Ministry of Finance, Main and Urquhart Streets, Georgetown.

For further inquiries and the acquisition of bidding documents, interested parties can contact the Project Coordinator, SADP Agriculture Sector Development Unit [ASDU], Ministry of Agriculture, Regent Street and Vlissengen Road, Georgetown, Guyana. Telephone: 592-227-3752, Email: [email protected].

Last September, Agriculture Minister Zulfikar Mustapha said the project will see the country being able to produce high-quality products for the regional and international markets. He also revealed that the facility will feature a food-safety laboratory.

“This here will take our production level to new heights, where we will produce and comply with international standards. Our produce will be of a better quality to export, and we will be ready for the global market,” Minister Mustapha told the Guyana Chronicle.

This ambitious undertaking aligns with Guyana’s vision to propel its agricultural landscape forward, leveraging modernized facilities and technologies to foster sustainable growth and development within the sector.

The SADP was forged to drive transformative changes within the nation’s agricultural sector. Signed on February 21, 2017, this ambitious endeavor was set to span 66 months with an estimated project cost of US$15 million. However, on August 25, 2021, the government amended the loan agreement. This amendment introduced critical adjustments to the program’s components and budget, a collaborative effort between both parties. Notably, the Government of Guyana sought an extension of 24 months, pushing the program’s new end date to August 31, 2024.

The primary objective steering the SADP’s vision is to elevate agricultural productivity while championing sustainability and climate resilience in Guyana. A key facet of this mission involves heightening productivity to alleviate strain on forests and delicate ecosystems. Simultaneously, this effort endeavors to bolster incomes for small and medium-sized farmers across the nation.

The SADP represents a concerted push towards fostering a sustainable agricultural landscape in Guyana. Its multifaceted approach aims not only to enhance productivity but also to fortify the resilience of agricultural practices amid evolving climate challenges. With these strategic initiatives in place, the program aspires to carve a path towards sustainable growth and prosperity within the agricultural domain.