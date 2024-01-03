Sonia Parag named new Local Govt. Minister

Latest update January 3rd, 2024 12:59 AM
Jan 03, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – Public Service Minister Sonia Parag has been reassigned to the Ministry of local Government and Regional Development; President Irfaan Ali announced on Tuesday evening.
Parag now joins Junior Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Anand Persaud.
The decision follows the absence of Nigel Dharamlall, the substantive Minister of the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development. Dharamlall was placed on administrative leave last year amidst allegations of sexual assault, prompting Persaud, his deputy, to assume leadership. Dharamlall resigned from his post as Minister and Member of Parliament in July 2023.
Persaud has held the role of Minister within the Ministry since 2020.
On Tuesday, President Ali informed the nation via a live recording on his Facebook page that “I’m pleased also to announce today that the ministry, the Ministry of Local Government will see Minister Sonia Parag taking up responsibility there joining Minister Anand at the Ministry of local government. Minister Parag will now move from Public Service Ministry to the Ministry of Local Government.”
He added that the transition will take place over the course of this week.
The Public Service portfolio will come under the purview of Minister of Finance Dr. Ashni Singh in the Office of the President.
Further, President Ali spoke to the emphasis being placed on community-oriented programs and accelerated initiatives within the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development.
“We have a very robust community-oriented program at Ministry of Local Government and an accelerated program, a number of targeted initiatives at the level of the NDC (Neighbourhood Democratic Councils), the regions or the municipalities we are looking to empower the local governance structure more and more as we roll out the benefits to our people.” President Ali expressed.
