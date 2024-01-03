Instead of promotion we getting reshuffle

Latest update January 3rd, 2024 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – In de good ole days the New Year used to lead to expectation and excitement in de public service. It was then that we used to learn about some of de big appointments. Even Burnham, at one time, used to use his New Year’s address to de nation to announce important appointments.
Since de PPPC come in, promotions scale-back. Yuh does hardly hear about persons being promoted within de government. And when yuh hear about some appointment, is usually somebody from outside de organization who does get pitchfork into a new position bypassing somebody who was in de system.
Apart from de police and army promotions, not many people getting a push-up these days. When last y’all hear about public servants being promoted for the New Year. Dem hardly getting promoted during the year.
But Burnham did understand dat yuh does gat to mek people feel valued. And so he used to create a whole set positions including Vice Presidents and Senior Ministers, Advisers and Ambassadors and other senior positions in public corporations, and mek dese sound as if he promoting de appointees. One time he move a man from Vice President to an Ambassador, a clear demotion. But the way he announce it mek yuh feel de man get a big wuk.
Instead of de PPPC promoting people, it reshuffling personnel. De old cinema man wuk so hard and everybody seh de man deserve to be appointed to de top post in he Ministry. Instead dem bring another Minister and give that person de wuk.
But is de Fine Ants man dem boys sorry for. De man plate done full already and now he gat to overlook de Public Service. And all because de PPPC believe in shuffling de pack rather than introducing a new card.
Talk Half! Leff Half!
Happy New Year
