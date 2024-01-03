Latest update January 3rd, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Instead of promotion we getting reshuffle

Jan 03, 2024 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – In de good ole days the New Year used to lead to expectation and excitement in de public service. It was then that we used to learn about some of de big appointments. Even Burnham, at one time, used to use his New Year’s address to de nation to announce important appointments.

Since de PPPC come in, promotions scale-back. Yuh does hardly hear about persons being promoted within de government. And when yuh hear about some appointment, is usually somebody from outside de organization who does get pitchfork into a new position bypassing somebody who was in de system.

Apart from de police and army promotions, not many people getting a push-up these days. When last y’all hear about public servants being promoted for the New Year. Dem hardly getting promoted during the year.

But Burnham did understand dat yuh does gat to mek people feel valued. And so he used to create a whole set positions including Vice Presidents and Senior Ministers, Advisers and Ambassadors and other senior positions in public corporations, and mek dese sound as if he promoting de appointees. One time he move a man from Vice President to an Ambassador, a clear demotion. But the way he announce it mek yuh feel de man get a big wuk.

Instead of de PPPC promoting people, it reshuffling personnel. De old cinema man wuk so hard and everybody seh de man deserve to be appointed to de top post in he Ministry. Instead dem bring another Minister and give that person de wuk.

But is de Fine Ants man dem boys sorry for. De man plate done full already and now he gat to overlook de Public Service. And all because de PPPC believe in shuffling de pack rather than introducing a new card.

Talk Half! Leff Half!

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | Jan 1st, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Happy New Year

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Bossalina spanks Spankhurst on New Year’s Day at Rising Sun Turf Club

Bossalina spanks Spankhurst on New Year’s Day at Rising Sun Turf...

Jan 03, 2024

Kaieteur Sports – Bossalina avenged her defeat in the Horse of the year title race by slamming a star studded field that included Horse of the Year winner, Spankhurst with comfortable success...
Read More
GDF prevail over Western Tigers to clinch KFC Elite League Cup title

GDF prevail over Western Tigers to clinch KFC...

Jan 03, 2024

GCB recognizes elite batch of players for 2023 season

GCB recognizes elite batch of players for 2023...

Jan 03, 2024

GGA thanks supporters for outstanding 2023

GGA thanks supporters for outstanding 2023

Jan 03, 2024

Massara Village’s Strikers FC Triumph in Debut Climb Guyana Cup

Massara Village’s Strikers FC Triumph in...

Jan 03, 2024

Monnaf Arjune outdistances the competition in LGCs exciting end-of-year Club Tournament

Monnaf Arjune outdistances the competition in...

Jan 03, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]