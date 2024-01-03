Latest update January 3rd, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Guyana takes up membership of the United Nations Security Council

Jan 03, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – Guyana has taken its seat as an elected member of the United Nations Security Council for a two-year term 2024-2025. On Tuesday, Permanent Representative of Guyana to the United Nations, Ambassador Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett, installed Guyana’s flag alongside those of other Security Council members outside the Council chambers. Also participating in the simple ceremony were the other newly elected members, Algeria, Republic of Korea, Sierra Leone and Slovenia.

Permanent Representative of Guyana to the United Nations, Ambassador Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett, installed the Guyana flag alongside those of other Security Council members outside the Council chambers.

Permanent Representative of Guyana to the United Nations, Ambassador Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett, installed the Guyana flag alongside those of other Security Council members outside the Council chambers.

Permanent Representative of Guyana to the United Nations, Ambassador Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett

Permanent Representative of Guyana to the United Nations, Ambassador Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett

In a brief statement, Ambassador Rodrigues-Birkett recognized that the task of maintaining international peace and security is growing increasingly complex with multidimensional challenges and, that the Council is, therefore, compelled to be proactive in addressing potential sources of conflict, and comprehensive in its response to existing conflict situations.

She stated that Guyana will seek a people-centred approach, including the involvement of women and youth in the search for solutions, ever mindful that conflict is a driver of poverty and underdevelopment and therefore inimical to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals.

Permanent Representative of Guyana to the United Nations, Ambassador Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett, with other Security Council members outside the Council chambers. Also participating in the simple ceremony were the other newly elected members, Algeria, Republic of Korea, Sierra Leone and Slovenia.

Permanent Representative of Guyana to the United Nations, Ambassador Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett, with other Security Council members outside the Council chambers. Also participating in the simple ceremony were the other newly elected members, Algeria, Republic of Korea, Sierra Leone and Slovenia.

The theme of Guyana’s participation in the Security Council is, “Partnering for Peace and Prosperity”. Guyana’s tenure on the Council will be rooted in a firm commitment to multilateralism and guided by the priorities of (i) climate change, food insecurity and conflict; (ii) peace building and conflict prevention; (iii) women, peace and security; (iv) protection of children in armed conflict; and (v) youth, peace and security.

In keeping with these priorities, Guyana has endorsed the ‘Joint Pledge on Climate, Peace, and Security’ and joined the ‘Statement of Shared Commitments on Women, Peace, and Security’.

This will be Guyana’s third time serving on the Council following terms in 1975 – 1976 and 1982-1983.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | Jan 1st, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Happy New Year

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Bossalina spanks Spankhurst on New Year’s Day at Rising Sun Turf Club

Bossalina spanks Spankhurst on New Year’s Day at Rising Sun Turf...

Jan 03, 2024

Kaieteur Sports – Bossalina avenged her defeat in the Horse of the year title race by slamming a star studded field that included Horse of the Year winner, Spankhurst with comfortable success...
Read More
GDF prevail over Western Tigers to clinch KFC Elite League Cup title

GDF prevail over Western Tigers to clinch KFC...

Jan 03, 2024

GCB recognizes elite batch of players for 2023 season

GCB recognizes elite batch of players for 2023...

Jan 03, 2024

GGA thanks supporters for outstanding 2023

GGA thanks supporters for outstanding 2023

Jan 03, 2024

Massara Village’s Strikers FC Triumph in Debut Climb Guyana Cup

Massara Village’s Strikers FC Triumph in...

Jan 03, 2024

Monnaf Arjune outdistances the competition in LGCs exciting end-of-year Club Tournament

Monnaf Arjune outdistances the competition in...

Jan 03, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]