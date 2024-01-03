Guyana takes up membership of the United Nations Security Council

Latest update January 3rd, 2024 12:59 AM
Jan 03, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – Guyana has taken its seat as an elected member of the United Nations Security Council for a two-year term 2024-2025. On Tuesday, Permanent Representative of Guyana to the United Nations, Ambassador Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett, installed Guyana’s flag alongside those of other Security Council members outside the Council chambers. Also participating in the simple ceremony were the other newly elected members, Algeria, Republic of Korea, Sierra Leone and Slovenia.
In a brief statement, Ambassador Rodrigues-Birkett recognized that the task of maintaining international peace and security is growing increasingly complex with multidimensional challenges and, that the Council is, therefore, compelled to be proactive in addressing potential sources of conflict, and comprehensive in its response to existing conflict situations.
She stated that Guyana will seek a people-centred approach, including the involvement of women and youth in the search for solutions, ever mindful that conflict is a driver of poverty and underdevelopment and therefore inimical to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals.
The theme of Guyana’s participation in the Security Council is, “Partnering for Peace and Prosperity”. Guyana’s tenure on the Council will be rooted in a firm commitment to multilateralism and guided by the priorities of (i) climate change, food insecurity and conflict; (ii) peace building and conflict prevention; (iii) women, peace and security; (iv) protection of children in armed conflict; and (v) youth, peace and security.
In keeping with these priorities, Guyana has endorsed the ‘Joint Pledge on Climate, Peace, and Security’ and joined the ‘Statement of Shared Commitments on Women, Peace, and Security’.
This will be Guyana’s third time serving on the Council following terms in 1975 – 1976 and 1982-1983.
Happy New Year
Jan 03, 2024Kaieteur Sports – Bossalina avenged her defeat in the Horse of the year title race by slamming a star studded field that included Horse of the Year winner, Spankhurst with comfortable success...
Jan 03, 2024
Jan 03, 2024
Jan 03, 2024
Jan 03, 2024
Jan 03, 2024
Kaieteur News – Since it was returned to office in 2020, the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPPC) has taken... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]