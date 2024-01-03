Latest update January 3rd, 2024 12:59 AM

GPHC welcomes 7 newborns on New Year’s Day

Jan 03, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – The Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) on Monday welcomed the birth of seven babies.

On New Year Day, Mrs. Mignon Bowen- Phillips, wife of Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d), Mark Phillips, visited the Maternity Ward of the GPHC, where she shared love with the mothers of the newborns by gifting them essential supplies for their babies.

Whilst in the ward, Mrs. Bowen-Phillips interacted with the mothers and the seven New Year’s, babies consisting of five girls and two boys.

Wife of Prime Minister, Mrs. Mignon Bowen-Phillips holding one of the New Years’ newborn baby as the mother looks on

Notably, the Prime Minister’s wife expressed her excitement at contributing to the happiness of the mothers. “One of the greatest gifts or one of the best blessings, in fact, for a woman is becoming a mother. And so, I’m excited that they have this responsibility to care and nurture another human being. “You know, we need all the resources that we have to be part of the development of Guyana, and so, it’s such a good feeling to be a part of this small but significant activity.”

Mrs. Mignon Bowen-Phillips, handing out hampers at GPHC

She added, “It’s an opportunity for me to wish them all the best for the New Year and to hope that all their dreams in terms of the growth and development of their children will come true.” Mrs. Bowen-Phillips was accompanied by the Chief Executive Officer of GPHC, Mr. Robbie Rambarran.

