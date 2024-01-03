Brave man shot dead while pursuing wedding house bandits

Kaieteur News – The celebratory mood of a wedding house at Canal Number Two Polder, West Bank Demerara (WBD) took a sudden turn on Old Year’s Night after a 40-year-old man was shot dead by bandits following a robbery at the event.

Dead is Natram Persaud called ‘Vishaul,’ a father of two and an employee of the Guyana Lands and Survey Department (GLSD). He resided at Lot 43 Stanleytown, WBD.

Another man, Manipaul Rambarhak called ‘Anand,’ a 57-year-old farmer of Canal Number Two Polder was shot and injured by the bandits. He was robbed of his gold handband valued at $250,000.

Police said the alleged robbery was committed by three male bandits, all of whom were dressed in dark coloured clothing and wearing masks. One of bandits was armed with a handgun. According to the police, the men invaded the wedding house in Canal Number Two Polder around 20:50 hrs on Sunday. It was reported to the Police that at the time of the incident, the wedding celebration of Mr. and Mrs. Samsundar was being held at the Canal Number Two venue and about sixty people were in attendance. The yard where the celebrations were being held is situated on the northern side of the Canal Number Two access road, facing south. At the entrance to the yard which is situated at the southern side, is a metal grilled gate which was wide open at the time of the robbery.

Police said Rambarhak was sitting at the western side of the entrance along with another friend when three masked men approached him and one of the men who was armed, discharged two rounds at him and relieved him of his gold band. The suspects exited the yard and the Persaud chased after the intruders and began to scuffle with one of the suspects. “During the scuffle, a loud explosion was heard, after which Persaud fell to the ground. The three bandits then made good their escape east of the Canal #2 Polder access road,” police said.

Relatives then went to the assistance of Rambarhak and Persaud and it was observed that they both sustained gunshot injuries. Rambarhak sustained a gunshot injury to his stomach; the bullet exited through his lower back. Persaud sustained a gunshot injury to the back of his head. Rambarhak was escorted to the Woodlands Hospital where he underwent an emergency operation and his condition was listed as critical. Persaud was escorted to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor.

Persaud’s body is presently lying at the Ezekiel Funeral Home at Best Village, awaiting a post-mortem examination.

According to the police, detectives processed the scene and three .45mm spent shells were recovered, one on the bridge area and two at the entrance of the yard. In addition, several closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras were seen affixed to the building where the wedding function was held, and these will be reviewed by detectives. Several persons were questioned and certain information was received. No suspects have been arrested thus far, as investigations are ongoing.