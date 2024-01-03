Body of man recovered after swimming trip

Kaieteur News – The body of Owen Smith Jr. was recovered from the Waini River in the North West District (NWD), Region One after a tragic incident during a bathing trip on Monday afternoon.

Friends and relatives discovered his body during search efforts on Tuesday morning in Santa Cruz, a village on the Waini River at the mouth of the Barama River.

Smith, a young father, reportedly plunged into the water around 16:00hrs on Monday but failed to resurface while bathing. His friends, who were with him at the time had launched a search, but were unsuccessful in rescuing him.

There are suspicions among family members and friends that Smith might have hit his ehad when he dived into the water.

His body was transported to Kwebana by the police on Tuesday morning and later taken to the Kumaka Hospital at Moruca for a post-mortem examination. The community mourns the loss of the young man, leaving behind two children and a grieving family.