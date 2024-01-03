Latest update January 3rd, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Body of man recovered after swimming trip

Jan 03, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – The body of Owen Smith Jr. was recovered from the Waini River in the North West District (NWD), Region One after a tragic incident during a bathing trip on Monday afternoon.

Dead, Owen Smith Jr.

Dead, Owen Smith Jr.

Friends and relatives discovered his body during search efforts on Tuesday morning in Santa Cruz, a village on the Waini River at the mouth of the Barama River.

Smith, a young father, reportedly plunged into the water around 16:00hrs on Monday but failed to resurface while bathing. His friends, who were with him at the time had launched a search, but were unsuccessful in rescuing him.

There are suspicions among family members and friends that Smith might have hit his ehad when he dived into the water.

Owen’s body being recovered from the river

Owen’s body being recovered from the river

His body was transported to Kwebana by the police on Tuesday morning and later taken to the Kumaka Hospital at Moruca for a post-mortem examination. The community mourns the loss of the young man, leaving behind two children and a grieving family.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | Jan 1st, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Happy New Year

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Bossalina spanks Spankhurst on New Year’s Day at Rising Sun Turf Club

Bossalina spanks Spankhurst on New Year’s Day at Rising Sun Turf...

Jan 03, 2024

Kaieteur Sports – Bossalina avenged her defeat in the Horse of the year title race by slamming a star studded field that included Horse of the Year winner, Spankhurst with comfortable success...
Read More
GDF prevail over Western Tigers to clinch KFC Elite League Cup title

GDF prevail over Western Tigers to clinch KFC...

Jan 03, 2024

GCB recognizes elite batch of players for 2023 season

GCB recognizes elite batch of players for 2023...

Jan 03, 2024

GGA thanks supporters for outstanding 2023

GGA thanks supporters for outstanding 2023

Jan 03, 2024

Massara Village’s Strikers FC Triumph in Debut Climb Guyana Cup

Massara Village’s Strikers FC Triumph in...

Jan 03, 2024

Monnaf Arjune outdistances the competition in LGCs exciting end-of-year Club Tournament

Monnaf Arjune outdistances the competition in...

Jan 03, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]