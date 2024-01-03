$881M nursing school for Suddie, Region Two

Kaieteur News – The Health Science Training Complex at Suddie, Region Two would be constructed at a cost of $881 million. According to the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office’s website an $881,463,975 contract was awarded to Roopan Ramotar Investment on December 27, 2023.

The contractor was among 18 firms that submitted bids for the project which was estimated to cost $1,125,744,857.

The Health Science Training Complex at Suddie is one of two buildings the Ministry of Health had previously tendered for. The other structure is slated to be constructed in New Amsterdam, Region Six.

At a graduation ceremony back in August 2023, Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony had announced the government’s plans to build the new facility in the region. He had stated that the new structure will be built in the compound of the Suddie Public Hospital.

“We’ll be sure that when we build that nursing school, it will not be just for nurses, but this must be a training facility for all the different categories of workers that we must train for the health sector,” he stated.

Kaieteur News understands that the training complex will be a two-storey steel and concrete building. It will measure 280 ft in length and 118ft in width and will be equipped with a training hall.

The new structure is part of the ministry’s plan to expand training opportunities for nurses across Guyana.

Meanwhile, last week Minister Anthony announced the challenges the health sector is facing due to the shortage of nurses in the country.

He shared that one of the things that the government is aware of is that recruiters are coming into Guyana and actively recruiting healthcare professionals. He said this is something that cannot be stopped.

“But one of the things that we have been doing to increase nurses in our system is to train more people,” he added.

The Minister said that to train more people means having the necessary training facilities in place. Dr. Anthony noted that the current nursing schools at Georgetown, Linden and New Amsterdam are only able to train about 200 to 250 nurses per year, noting that an audit has revealed that the country needs approximately 4,000 more professionals to reach the needs in the sector.