Spankhurst speeds away with Metro Cup title following exciting Boxing Day Horserace

Dec 29, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – It was intense action at the Port Mourant Turf Club, as the Metro Cup 1-Mile race featured top-tier competition among some of the finest horses and expert jockeys, as part of the annual Boxing Day racing card.

Turfites were treated to the post-Christmas gift, as the feature race ended with Spankhurst speeding to the championship title as well as the whopping GYD$1.5M purse, beating off Bossalina in the feature 8 Furlong. Arguably Guyana’s best jockey, Colin Ross expertly steered his stallion as he dominated Race 6.

Spankhurst dominated the Metro Cup feature race in front of a sold out crowd.

Bossalina was forced into second place, while Stolen Money (3rd) and American Traveler (4th) rounded off the other spots. Trained under the expert watch of Nasrudeen Mohamed Jr., Spankhurst and Ross made quite the duo, as the pair outshone the competition in front of a packed Boxing Day crowd.

Other 1st place winners from the Boxing Day race were; Red Ruby (3 year-old 8 Furlong), Early Bird (E-Class 8 Furlong), Star Fire (2 Year-old Derby 61/2 Furlong) ElDorado Queen (L Class), Amazing Grace (J Class), with other winners occupying spots in the top four for each respective category.

