One Guyana Kings and Queens of the Sand Beach Football Tournament kicks off today

Dec 08, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – The One Guyana Kings and Queens of the Sand Beach Football Tournament is set to kick off today in Linden, with Trophy Stall joining the list of sponsors for the event, which will run until January 6.

Proprietor and sports enthusiast Ramesh Sunich, expressing his support during yesterday’s presentation, stated that he is pleased to once again back sports.

He acknowledged that his patrons come from across Guyana and Trophy Stall is delighted to contribute to the tournament.

The men’s tournament offers a prize of $1 million, while the women’s competition has a prize of $400,000.

Trophy Stall’s Ramesh Sunich makes his presentation to organisers Keeran Williams and Stanley Lancaster.

The action begins at the PPP/C Linden Office Compound with a march past at 6 p.m., followed by the opening match featuring Aroaima against Golden Star B.

In the second match, Rockstone will face Hillside Ballers, Hururu will play against LA Ballers, and Fearless will compete against Universal Ballers.

Other matches on the opening night include Team Minerals versus DH Ballers and Goal is Money versus High Flyers.

Admission to the event is free.

