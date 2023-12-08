One Guyana Kings and Queens of the Sand Beach Football Tournament kicks off today

Latest update December 8th, 2023 12:59 AM
Dec 08, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – The One Guyana Kings and Queens of the Sand Beach Football Tournament is set to kick off today in Linden, with Trophy Stall joining the list of sponsors for the event, which will run until January 6.
Proprietor and sports enthusiast Ramesh Sunich, expressing his support during yesterday’s presentation, stated that he is pleased to once again back sports.
He acknowledged that his patrons come from across Guyana and Trophy Stall is delighted to contribute to the tournament.
The men’s tournament offers a prize of $1 million, while the women’s competition has a prize of $400,000.
The action begins at the PPP/C Linden Office Compound with a march past at 6 p.m., followed by the opening match featuring Aroaima against Golden Star B.
In the second match, Rockstone will face Hillside Ballers, Hururu will play against LA Ballers, and Fearless will compete against Universal Ballers.
Other matches on the opening night include Team Minerals versus DH Ballers and Goal is Money versus High Flyers.
Admission to the event is free.
Keep your eyes on Venezuela!
Dec 08, 2023By Rawle Toney Kaieteur News – Tulsa Woodham, Senior Operations Manager at the International Cricket Council has stated that the global cricket governing body is actively monitoring the recent...
Dec 08, 2023
Dec 08, 2023
Dec 08, 2023
Dec 08, 2023
Dec 08, 2023
Kaieteur News – Days after the results of the referendum in Venezuela were announced, there has been a crackdown against... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]