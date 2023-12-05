Latest update December 5th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

“Tattoo man” put away for Christmas for stealing over $1M from Regent Street house

Dec 05, 2023 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – A 32-year-old man was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment on Monday by Magistrate Rondell Weever after he pleaded guilty to breaking into a Regent Street home whilst in the company of others, stealing over $1 million in items.

Sentenced to jail, Vishal Jones

Sentenced to jail, Vishal Jones

Vishal Jones called “Tattoo man” appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, before Magistrate Weever, where the charge was read to him. He was charged for break-and-enter-and-larceny.

The man is accused of breaking into and entering the home of Hazel Thompson, along with others and stealing $400,000 in shoes, $500,000 in clothes, a TCL brand television set valued $100,000, and a microwave valued $50,000, all totaling the $1,050,000. According to police, Thompson departed Guyana between November 17 and November 20, 2023 for the United States of America, leaving her daughter in charge of her house located at Regent Street, Georgetown.

The police related that on November 17, 2023 at about 19:00hrs, the victim’s son-in-law visited and secured the said property with everything intact. However, on November 20, 2023 around 16:20hrs, he returned and observed three window panes on the eastern side of the building removed. When he entered the property, the house was reportedly ransacked. He made further checks in the house and discovered that several items were missing. A report was made to the police and an investigation was launched. Ranks later obtained surveillance footage from the residence exposing Jones and two other males breaking into the house.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Dr. Glenn Lall Show – Dec 01, 2023

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

ESSEQUIBO IS WE OWN, WHAT ABOUT THE OIL AND THE GOLD?

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Cadogan, Jardine hat-tricks lead GBTI GCC to championship title

Cadogan, Jardine hat-tricks lead GBTI GCC to championship title

Dec 05, 2023

– Pepsi Hikers, Antonio’s Hikers, TT Masters claim respective titles Kaieteur Sports – After four days of intense action, the 2023 Guyana Hockey Board (GHB)/Diamond Mineral Water Indoor...
Read More
Campbell, Christina and Darius Ramsammy reign supreme

Campbell, Christina and Darius Ramsammy reign...

Dec 05, 2023

Wilson seeks FIFA intervention

Wilson seeks FIFA intervention

Dec 05, 2023

Banks DIH supports Ballers Ent.

Banks DIH supports Ballers Ent.

Dec 05, 2023

BCB AGM and General Elections to be held on the 17th of December 2023

BCB AGM and General Elections to be held on the...

Dec 05, 2023

Upper Demerara Academy Training Centre are National U17 Champions

Upper Demerara Academy Training Centre are...

Dec 05, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]