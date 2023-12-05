“Tattoo man” put away for Christmas for stealing over $1M from Regent Street house

Kaieteur News – A 32-year-old man was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment on Monday by Magistrate Rondell Weever after he pleaded guilty to breaking into a Regent Street home whilst in the company of others, stealing over $1 million in items.

Vishal Jones called “Tattoo man” appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, before Magistrate Weever, where the charge was read to him. He was charged for break-and-enter-and-larceny.

The man is accused of breaking into and entering the home of Hazel Thompson, along with others and stealing $400,000 in shoes, $500,000 in clothes, a TCL brand television set valued $100,000, and a microwave valued $50,000, all totaling the $1,050,000. According to police, Thompson departed Guyana between November 17 and November 20, 2023 for the United States of America, leaving her daughter in charge of her house located at Regent Street, Georgetown.

The police related that on November 17, 2023 at about 19:00hrs, the victim’s son-in-law visited and secured the said property with everything intact. However, on November 20, 2023 around 16:20hrs, he returned and observed three window panes on the eastern side of the building removed. When he entered the property, the house was reportedly ransacked. He made further checks in the house and discovered that several items were missing. A report was made to the police and an investigation was launched. Ranks later obtained surveillance footage from the residence exposing Jones and two other males breaking into the house.