Sinking Kwakwani barge being repaired by Govt.

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Public Works in collaboration with the Kwakwani Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) in Region 10 will be executing critical repairs to the Kwakwani barge which is currently sinking.

Subject Minister Juan Edghill along with the General Manager of the Demerara Harbour Bridge, Wayne Watson and MARAD’s Director General, Stephen Thomas visited the community to assess the state of the barge.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Ministry said that technical officers said the barge has outlived its usefulness and is in urgent need of repairs. As a result, loggers and miners were informed that the barge will undergo critical repairs over the weekend to be operational by Monday.

“The government will be providing fuel, at its own expense to ensure that users are transported across the crossing from Wednesday until Friday,” the statement issued by the ministry on its Facebook page said.

Further, the ministry said that a technical team, led by Watson will be deployed to Kwakwani to repair the barge which will be docked on Saturday and Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Transport and Harbour Department will deploy the MV Baramani to the community to provide relief to those traversing the Berbice River Crossing. The vessel is scheduled to arrive in Kwakwani within one week.

“Loggers were also informed that the government is also considering the procurement of a new barge, with this decision to be made by members of the Cabinet,” the statement said noting that the measures being employed will ensure that the main commercial activities in Kwakwani are not affected.

Additionally, Minister Edghill stressed government’s commitment to assisting the NDC with preventing disruptions to the community’s livelihoods that are critical to Kwakwani’s economy and development.

Chairperson for the NDC, Michell Simeon, thanked the government for its prompt response, while loggers and other stakeholders also voiced their appreciation for the interventions.