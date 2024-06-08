Sinking  Kwakwani barge being repaired by Govt.

Latest update June 8th, 2024 12:59 AM
Jun 08, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Public Works in collaboration with the Kwakwani Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) in Region 10 will be executing critical repairs to the Kwakwani barge which is currently sinking.
Subject Minister Juan Edghill along with the General Manager of the Demerara Harbour Bridge, Wayne Watson and MARAD’s Director General, Stephen Thomas visited the community to assess the state of the barge.
In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Ministry said that technical officers said the barge has outlived its usefulness and is in urgent need of repairs. As a result, loggers and miners were informed that the barge will undergo critical repairs over the weekend to be operational by Monday.
“The government will be providing fuel, at its own expense to ensure that users are transported across the crossing from Wednesday until Friday,” the statement issued by the ministry on its Facebook page said.
Further, the ministry said that a technical team, led by Watson will be deployed to Kwakwani to repair the barge which will be docked on Saturday and Sunday.
Meanwhile, the Transport and Harbour Department will deploy the MV Baramani to the community to provide relief to those traversing the Berbice River Crossing. The vessel is scheduled to arrive in Kwakwani within one week.
“Loggers were also informed that the government is also considering the procurement of a new barge, with this decision to be made by members of the Cabinet,” the statement said noting that the measures being employed will ensure that the main commercial activities in Kwakwani are not affected.
Additionally, Minister Edghill stressed government’s commitment to assisting the NDC with preventing disruptions to the community’s livelihoods that are critical to Kwakwani’s economy and development.
Chairperson for the NDC, Michell Simeon, thanked the government for its prompt response, while loggers and other stakeholders also voiced their appreciation for the interventions.
Show the proof Jagdeo
Jun 08, 2024ESPNcricinfo – The Associate has struck twice in two days. Group C and D might have been the groups of death leading up to the T20 World Cup 2024 but for the moment the blockbuster results are...
Jun 08, 2024
Jun 08, 2024
Jun 08, 2024
Jun 08, 2024
Jun 07, 2024
Kaieteur News – Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo is confused over the difference between a manifesto and a plan. While... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – In the ongoing discourse on international relations and human rights, one of... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]