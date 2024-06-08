Presence of Russian warships in Caribbean not a direct threat to Guyana – Jagdeo

…says Govt. will remain vigilant

Kaieteur News – The four Russian warships scheduled to arrive in the Caribbean between June 12 and 17 for military drills with Cuba are not perceived to be a direct threat to Guyana but the government is still vigilant, Vice-President (VP) Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo said during a press conference at the Office of President (OP) on Thursday.

Concerns have been raised about the possibility of the warships making stops in neighbouring Venezuela. Guyana and Venezuela have been embroiled in a border controversy over the Essequibo region. The matter is currently before the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

In response, Jagdeo said that President Irfaan Ali has raised the concerns with Guyana’s partners in the Region.

“The view that is shared by some of our partners is that it is not something that we should worry about, that it does not represent a direct threat to Guyana or Guyana’s interest,” Jagdeo told reporters.

Nevertheless, Jagdeo said his government remains vigilant and is keeping the “issue” “firmly” under its policy radar.

Cuban Officials on Thursday said that four Russian ships, including a nuclear-powered submarine will arrive in Havana next week. The island and the European nation have had historical ties over the years.

The Cuban foreign ministry assured that none of the ships or the submarine will be carrying any nuclear weapons. The ships are the frigate “Gorshkov,” the nuclear-powered submarine “Kazan,” the fleet oil tanker “Pashin” and the salvage tug “Nikolai Chiker.”

According to reports “21 salvos” will be fired from one of the ships during the Russian fleet’s arrival at Havana. It will be done as a salute to Cuba, and will be reciprocated by an artillery battery of Cuba’s Revolutionary Armed Forces.

However, it is possible that the fleet could also make stops in Venezuela, Guyana’s neighbour and a South American country that Russia also has strong ties with.

In December 2023, following peace talks which were held between President Irfaan Ali and Venezuela’s President, Nicolas Maduro in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, both countries agreed to de-escalate tensions in the Region.

The talks culminated with the signing of the Joint Declaration of Argyle. Notwithstanding, Venezuela has shown aggression. Venezuela’s unilateral declaration of the Essequibo region as its own contravenes the agreement, undermining the principles of peace and diplomacy that both nations have pledged to uphold. Further, the presence of Venezuelan military officials at the border and the building of a bridge across the Cuyuni River – a river that separates Guyana’s Eteringbang, a Region Seven village that shares a border with Venezuela’s San Martin, can be considered other acts of aggression by the Spanish-speaking country.

The bridge connects Venezuela with the Island of Ankoko in the Cuyuni River. Army tanks and military equipment were seen crossing over the bridge to the island, an indication that Venezuela is moving troops and military equipment closer to Guyana’s territory.