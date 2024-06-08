We crying like we belly empty

Kaieteur News – Oh, boy! Dem boys seh we got a riddle here: How come we de fastest growing economy, but we cyant afford a lil cricket match ticket? Is like you living in a mansion but still fetching water from de village well.

Dem boys seh, if you listen to de big ones, Guyana is de next Dubai. Yes, Dubai of de Caribbean, they seh. Oil money flowing like black gold, banks fattening like Christmas hogs, and all kinds of big projects going up. So, how come when it come to cricket, we crying like we belly empty?

De people who set de ticket prices for the cricket tek we leaders seriously. And dem set de prices accordingly. De ICC T20 tickets cost more than yuh monthly grocery bill. Imagine dat! We economy growing faster than bamboo, but yuh wallet shrinking faster than salt in water.

Dem boys seh, our leaders love to brag how we economy booming. “Fastest growing in de world,” they seh. “Third largest in CARICOM,” they boast. But when de cricket come around, dem same leaders ducking like dem playing demselves. Yuh cyant even find one of dem in de VIP stands.

And don’t talk about de bombast about being the next Dubai. When last you see Dubai people struggling to afford a cricket match? In Dubai, even de camels living better than some of we.

So, next time yuh hear dem talking bout how Guyana booming, how we GDP bigger than a jumbo jet, ask dem why yuh cyant afford to see a cricket match in yuh own country. Ask dem why yuh salary stuck in neutral while de cost of living done gone in overdrive. But make sure yuh duck, because dem might just bowl yuh a bouncer.

Dem boys seh, de rich getting richer, de poor getting poorer, and de cricket tickets getting higher. Welcome to de fastest growing economy in de world, where de only thing growing faster than de GDP is de gap between de haves and de have-nots.

Talk half. Leff half.