Rashid, Farooqi and Gurbaz hand NZ historic thrashing

Kaieteur Sports – New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bowl in their opening match of T20 World Cup 2024, against Afghanistan in Providence last night.

Despite an initial struggle, Afghanistan, led by Rahmanullah Gurbaz with a well played 80 and Ibrahim Zadran with 44 along with Azmatullah Omarzai 22, reached 159 for 6 off their 20 overs.

Trent Boult had 2 for 22 and Matt Henry 2 for 37 from their respective four overs bowling for the Kiwis.

Then it was New Zealand’s turn at the crease chasing 160 for victory.

Then start the demolition job as a truly commanding display by Afghanistan was too much for the Kiwis to handle as they were dismissed for a paltry 75 in 15.2 of their 20 overs as wickets fell at regular intervals and runs were hard to come by.

Fazalhaq Farooqi, who bowled 3.2 overs and claimed 4 for 17 and Skipper Rashid Khan also captured 4 for 17 from his 4 overs as the pair put on a bowling clinic with the Skipper being the tormentor-in-chief.

Mohammad Nabi also sent down 4 overs and picked up 2 for 16 as the Afghans won by a comfortable 84 runs to add a big upset win under their belt.

Scores: Afghanistan 159/6 (20 ov) (Gurbaz 80, Zadran 44; Boult 2-22, Henry 2-37) beat New Zealand 75 (15.2/20 ov) (Phillips 18, Henry 12; Rashid Khan 4-17, Fazalhaq Farooqi 4-17 and Mohammad Nabi 2-16) by 84 runs.