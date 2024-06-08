Ballers Entertainment Kicks Off 6th Annual Mocha Village Cup tonight

Kaieteur Sports – The much-anticipated Sixth Annual Mocha Village Cup, organised by Ballers Entertainment, is set to commence today at 7:00 pm at the Mocha Community Centre ground. This year’s event holds special significance as it coincides with Mocha Arcadia’s 130th Anniversary celebrations, promising a thrilling start to the festivities.

Over twelve teams are ready to compete for the championship, with an array of exciting prizes up for grabs. The evening will kick off with a prestigious ‘soft shoe’ edition, featuring an official match between Hardball and Street Ballers. This will be followed by a clash between Ballers Empire and Stabroek Ballers. The third match will see Cayenne Massive going head-to-head with Make it Happen. Lock A Scene Ballers will face Laine Avenue, Agricola will take on Victoria Eagles, and Team Family will battle Team Unruly in a series of exhilarating encounters.

Adding to the event’s prestige, Grace Kennedy Money Transfer Service has partnered with Ballers Entertainment to sponsor this edition of the tournament. During a brief handing over ceremony, Marketing Officer Tina Seabra-Gibson presented a substantial contribution to Clayton Reece, PRO of Ballerz Entertainment, to support the tournament’s expenses.

“We are proud to support the 6th Annual Mocha Village Cup and be a part of an event that brings together the community and showcases the incredible talent of our young footballers. Our partnership with this event underscores our commitment to engaging with and uplifting our local communities,” said Seabra-Gibson in her featured remarks.

Reece expressed deep gratitude for the support from Grace Kennedy Money Transfer Service. “The Ballerz Entertainment team would like to express gratitude to Grace Kennedy Money Services for their kind contributions. Corporate support for the Mocha Village Cup has been growing since its inception. Having a major entity like Grace Kennedy onboard is an indicator of the event’s impact, and more people sharing our vision of community and youth development,” he stated.

Reece concluded with optimism, “Our platform is now broadened with this new partnership, and we hope their valuable support continues for future tournaments to come.”