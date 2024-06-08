Magistrate fines, warns taxi driver for sharing woman’s pictures on Facebook

Latest update June 8th, 2024 12:59 AM
Jun 08, 2024 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News
Kaieteur News – A taxi driver was fined $100,000 on Friday for publishing indecent pictures of a woman via Facebook Messenger and warned against committing such an act in the future.
Royston Adams appeared before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court to answer the charge which states that on March 7, 2024 in Georgetown, he used a computer to publish pictures belonging to the complainant, via Facebook Messenger that were obscene, vulgar, or indecent with intent to humiliate, harass or cause emotional distress.
Adams pleaded guilty to the charge and was sternly warned by Senior Magistrate Daly of the $5M fine and three years’ imprisonment that can be imposed for those guilty of the crime.
Magistrate Daly told the taxi driver that his behaviour was unacceptable and he must respect women.
The maximum penalty for the charge was not imposed on Adams who subsequently apologised to the complainant.
