Latest update June 8th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Magistrate fines, warns taxi driver for sharing woman’s pictures on Facebook

Jun 08, 2024 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News

Royston Adams at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court

Royston Adams at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court

Kaieteur News – A taxi driver was fined $100,000 on Friday  for publishing indecent pictures of a woman via Facebook Messenger and warned against committing such an act in the future.

Royston Adams appeared before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court to answer the charge which states that on March 7, 2024 in Georgetown, he used a computer to publish pictures belonging to the complainant, via Facebook Messenger that were obscene, vulgar, or indecent with intent to humiliate, harass or cause emotional distress.

Adams pleaded guilty to the charge and was sternly warned by Senior Magistrate Daly of the $5M fine and three years’ imprisonment that can be imposed for those guilty of the crime.

Magistrate Daly told the taxi driver that his behaviour was unacceptable and he must respect women.

The maximum penalty for the charge was not imposed on Adams who subsequently apologised to the complainant.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | May. 24th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Show the proof Jagdeo

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Kirton, Gordon and Heyliger sparkle in landmark Canada win

Kirton, Gordon and Heyliger sparkle in landmark Canada win

Jun 08, 2024

ESPNcricinfo – The Associate has struck twice in two days. Group C and D might have been the groups of death leading up to the T20 World Cup 2024 but for the moment the blockbuster results are...
Read More
Rashid, Farooqi and Gurbaz hand NZ historic thrashing

Rashid, Farooqi and Gurbaz hand NZ historic...

Jun 08, 2024

Third Round of Petra/ExxonMobil U-14 Football Championship Kicks Off Today

Third Round of Petra/ExxonMobil U-14 Football...

Jun 08, 2024

Ballers Entertainment Kicks Off 6th Annual Mocha Village Cup tonight

Ballers Entertainment Kicks Off 6th Annual Mocha...

Jun 08, 2024

Richard Latiff’s 102 in vain as VP Boys clinch 2-run win

Richard Latiff’s 102 in vain as VP Boys clinch...

Jun 08, 2024

Windies, Uganda clash under lights as home team look to keep win streak at Providence alive 

Windies, Uganda clash under lights as home team...

Jun 07, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]