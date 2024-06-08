Four homeless after fire destroys Barnwell, EBE home

Kaieteur News – Four persons are now homeless following a fire destroyed their Barnwell Village, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) home on Friday.

It is believed that the fire was an act of arson as residents recorded two persons running from the burning house.

Kaieteur News understands that the fire occurred at about 09:22h. The Guyana Fire Service (GFS) was called in and arrived at around 09:30h. Firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze but were unable to save the building.

The homeless persons have been identified as 27-year-old Marcus Rabiero, 27-year-old Nicola Harris, 16-year-old Nakacia Harris, and 63-year-old Isaaca Thompson.