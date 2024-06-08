Four homeless after fire destroys Barnwell, EBE home

Latest update June 8th, 2024 12:59 AM
Jun 08, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – Four persons are now homeless following a fire destroyed their Barnwell Village, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) home on Friday.
It is believed that the fire was an act of arson as residents recorded two persons running from the burning house.
Kaieteur News understands that the fire occurred at about 09:22h. The Guyana Fire Service (GFS) was called in and arrived at around 09:30h. Firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze but were unable to save the building.
The homeless persons have been identified as 27-year-old Marcus Rabiero, 27-year-old Nicola Harris, 16-year-old Nakacia Harris, and 63-year-old Isaaca Thompson.
Show the proof Jagdeo
Jun 08, 2024ESPNcricinfo – The Associate has struck twice in two days. Group C and D might have been the groups of death leading up to the T20 World Cup 2024 but for the moment the blockbuster results are...
Jun 08, 2024
Jun 08, 2024
Jun 08, 2024
Jun 08, 2024
Jun 07, 2024
Kaieteur News – Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo is confused over the difference between a manifesto and a plan. While... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – In the ongoing discourse on international relations and human rights, one of... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]