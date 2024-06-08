Latest update June 8th, 2024 12:59 AM

Alexander Village man survives hit-and-run

Jun 08, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – A pedestrian on Thursday miraculously survived a hit-and-run accident along the La Penitence Public Road, Georgetown.

Police identified the victim as 50-year-old Peter Ramgobin of Lot 5 Alexander Village, Georgetown.

According to police, Ramgobin was struck by a motorcyclist while crossing the road in the vicinity of the La Penitence Market. Instead of stopping to render assistance, the motorcyclist rode away.

Two Kaieteur News reporters were passing by at the same time of the accident and called an ambulance.

One of the reporters recalled that the ambulance took almost one hour to arrive at the scene of the accident as Ramgobin lay on the street bleeding from the face.

The man was eventually rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he was admitted for multiple injuries to his body.

Police were called in and an investigation has been launched.

