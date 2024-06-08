Third Round of Petra/ExxonMobil U-14 Football Championship Kicks Off Today

Kaieteur Sports – Carifesta Avenue is set to buzz with excitement as the Ministry of Education ground host the third round matches of the Petra/ExxonMobil Boys and Girls Schools Under-14 Football Championship today.

After two weeks of exhilarating clashes, the tournament has showcased remarkable team and individual performances. Bartica Boys have made a strong start in the 2024 championship, securing a 5-0 victory over L’Adventure Secondary in the opening match. They followed this up with a convincing 4-1 win against Annandale Secondary last weekend, thanks to Jadan Christian’s impressive hat-trick.

Waramuri Girls have also made their mark with two commanding victories. They overwhelmed Institute of Academic Excellence (IAE) 8-0, with Brentia Marks and Nickisha Williams each scoring twice. The following week, Marks added two more goals to her tally, while Williams scored the first goal of the match, bringing her total to three. Erika Harris also contributed significantly, netting twice to help Waramuri to a 7-0 triumph.

The tournament has witnessed several outstanding individual performances, including hat-tricks from Kimore Edwards and Norismar Williams, and a stunning five-goal haul from Reyanna Gounga (President’s College). Veronica Chatta of Santa Rosa remains unstoppable, having scored six goals in one match and five in another, bringing her total to 11.

Other notable players include Keysi Austin, Ceara Glasgow, Geimacy Gitten, Gregory Romascindo, Yanick Fox, Anelisa Robinson, Cyenthia De Losta, Latrisha Jack, Ronaldo Mohabir, Eon Williams, Germine Garrett, Emmanuel Yakara, Lucas Pinol, and Shane James, who each scored twice in previous matches.

The third round promises more excitement, with St. Joseph (Boys) taking on Abram Zuil at 10:00 am in match #58. Simultaneously, Tucville (Girls) will face Three Miles Secondary in the opening matches. A total of 25 matches are scheduled to conclude the final round before the knockout stages begin.

Sponsored by ExxonMobil, with support from MVP Sports, Stena Drilling, and DDL Pepsi, the tournament is coordinated by the Petra Organisation and endorsed by the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sports.