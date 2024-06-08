$42M set aside to build mortuaries at three health centres in Region 9

Kaieteur News – Following the award of contracts for the upgrading of the Annai, Sand Creek and Karasabai Health Centres last year, the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) of Region Nine is now seeking contractors to construct mortuaries at those facilities.

This is according to an invitation for bids issued by the regional administration on Friday.

It was stated in the document that the mortuaries at the health centres are estimated to cost $14 million each.

Kaieteur News understands that the government will be spending $235,051,300 to upgrade the Sand Creek, Annai and Karasabai Health Centres to district hospitals.

Last November, the National Tender and Procurement Administration Board (NPTAB) on its website revealed that Beerdat Harrinandan Construction and Transportation firm was awarded an $84,530,000 contract for the works to be done at the Sand Creek Health Centre. A $74,541,600 contract was awarded to Osbert and Sons’ Construction Lumber Yard Transportation and Agriculture Services for the project at Karasabai Health Centre, and a $75,979,700 was awarded to 3D Construction for works at the Annai Health Centre.

Further, last year, the government announced that the health centres would be upgraded to district hospitals to be able to provide radiology and laboratory services as well as surgeries to the residents of each community. This, Minister of Health Dr. Frank Anthony said will also eliminate the need for residents to travel to the Lethem Regional Hospital or the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) for treatment.

Meanwhile, the RDC is also seeking contractors to repair the Aranaputa Health Post which is estimated to cost $10 million, to construct living quarters at the Meriwau and Quiko Health Post with works estimated to cost $12.5 million each, and to construct drug storage bonds at Sand Creek, Annai and Karasabi estimated at $14 million each.