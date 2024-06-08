Richard Latiff’s 102 in vain as VP Boys clinch 2-run win

Kaieteur Sports – Guyanese superstar player Richard Latiff blasted a flamboyant 102 for Young Warriors but his team still suffered a nervous, 2-run loss to VP Boys in the quarter-final fixture of the 2024 Canadian Premier Softball Cricket League 10-10 Gold Conference tournament.

The right-handed Latiff smacked 12 sixes and 3 fours during his 39-ball landmark. Young Warriors reached 114-8 when the 10-overs ran out replying to VP Boys’ challenging 116-3 from the maximum 10-overs.

At Glen Forest Secondary School ground in Mississauga, VP Boys benefitted greatly from two crucial innings of 52 and 36 from Chien Gittens and Patrick Rooplall respectively.

Meanwhile, the action will continue this weekend with the Regular T20 Season.