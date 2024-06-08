Richard Latiff’s 102 in vain as VP Boys clinch 2-run win

Latest update June 8th, 2024 12:35 AM
Jun 08, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – Guyanese superstar player Richard Latiff blasted a flamboyant 102 for Young Warriors but his team still suffered a nervous, 2-run loss to VP Boys in the quarter-final fixture of the 2024 Canadian Premier Softball Cricket League 10-10 Gold Conference tournament.
The right-handed Latiff smacked 12 sixes and 3 fours during his 39-ball landmark. Young Warriors reached 114-8 when the 10-overs ran out replying to VP Boys’ challenging 116-3 from the maximum 10-overs.
At Glen Forest Secondary School ground in Mississauga, VP Boys benefitted greatly from two crucial innings of 52 and 36 from Chien Gittens and Patrick Rooplall respectively.
Meanwhile, the action will continue this weekend with the Regular T20 Season.
Show the proof Jagdeo
Jun 08, 2024Kaieteur Sports – Guyanese superstar player Richard Latiff blasted a flamboyant 102 for Young Warriors but his team still suffered a nervous, 2-run loss to VP Boys in the quarter-final fixture...
Jun 07, 2024
Jun 07, 2024
Jun 07, 2024
Jun 07, 2024
Jun 07, 2024
Kaieteur News – Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo is confused over the difference between a manifesto and a plan. While... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – In the ongoing discourse on international relations and human rights, one of... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]