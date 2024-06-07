Latest update June 7th, 2024 12:59 AM

Windies, Uganda clash under lights as home team look to keep win streak at Providence alive 

Jun 07, 2024 Sports

2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup…West Indies vs. Uganda 

Kaieteur Sports – ICC Men’s T20 World Cup action continues at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence tonight with host’s West Indies looking to secure their second consecutive win on their home turf.

West Indies will look to have an impressive showing against Uganda.

Both sides are fresh off wins but with the home crowd behind the Windies, momentum could shift to the home team.

West Indies had a good start with a five wicket win over Papua New Guinea, while Uganda recovered from a horrid loss to secure a win by 3 wickets against the same opponents, setting the stage for what could be a competitive match.

Roston Chase proved his worth as a veteran, leading the team home with the bat after Nicholas Pooran and Brandon King looked to be in devastating form; coupled with a returning Shimron Hetmyer who will want to show out in front of his fans.

Coach Darren Sammy recently outlined that the Windies will be looking to utilize some of their world class stars such as Shai Hope and Shamar Joseph; with either or both likely to play their first match depending on the assessment of the final XI.

Uganda got past PNG and are hopeful for an upset win against the home side.

Local players Gudakesh Motie, Romario Shepherd and Sherfane Rutherford have already sampled the conditions on their home ground with some success versus PNG; further adding to their roles.

Andre Russell was by far the best bowler in the last game going for 2-19 and his late partnership with Chase propelled the Windies to their opening win, making his presence this evening ominous for the Ugandans.

Uganda regained some momentum with their last win but with a slightly inexperienced side compared to that of the Windies, top-scorer from the last game Rizat Al Shah along with skipper and spinner Brian Masaba will play a key role.

The Ugandans managed to bowl out PNG for under 77, something the Windes failed to do in their match where both sides scored over 130.

Skipper Masaba, Alpesh Ramjani, Cosmas Kyewuta, Juma Miyagi and Frank Nsubuga all returned 2 wickets for less than 20 runs against PNG, making their roles more crucial coming up against a dangerous West Indies batting team.

The home team sit in second place of Group C, led by Afghanistan while Uganda are placed third with both opponents looking to move on from their respective 2 points, with action bowling off from 20:30h.

 

 

 

