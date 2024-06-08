Construction worker, businesswoman arrested over possession of unlicensed shotgun

Kaieteur News – Two persons were arrested on Thursday for possession of an unlicensed 12-gauge shotgun in Islington, New Amsterdam, Berbice.

The duo, a 33-year-old construction worker from Onverwinning Housing Scheme, New Amsterdam and a 30-year-old businesswoman were reportedly stopped by police at about 15:00h on the Islington Public Road.

The woman was reportedly driving the vehicle with registration number PAB 3302. Police said that as the vehicle was stopped, the driver in an attempt to evade the police sped towards the Islington Seawall before stopping.

The construction worker exited the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot. He was holding an object wrapped in a transparent plastic, police disclosed. The man was pursued by police and it was during the chase that he threw the wrapped objected over the seawall.

The man subsequently surrendered to police.

Police in a statement to the media said that due to the high tide, ranks remained at the seawall with the construction worker and at about 21:00h, a search was conducted and the 12-gauge shotgun wrapped in transparent plastic was retrieved.

The man was questioned about the firearm and whether he possessed a licence for the weapon, but chose to remain silent. He was then informed of the offence, cautioned and arrested.

Meanwhile, the businesswoman was also apprehended by police and taken to the Central Police Station for questioning.

Investigations are ongoing.