Construction worker, businesswoman arrested over possession of unlicensed shotgun

Latest update June 8th, 2024 12:59 AM
Jun 08, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – Two persons were arrested on Thursday for possession of an unlicensed 12-gauge shotgun in Islington, New Amsterdam, Berbice.
The duo, a 33-year-old construction worker from Onverwinning Housing Scheme, New Amsterdam and a 30-year-old businesswoman were reportedly stopped by police at about 15:00h on the Islington Public Road.
The woman was reportedly driving the vehicle with registration number PAB 3302. Police said that as the vehicle was stopped, the driver in an attempt to evade the police sped towards the Islington Seawall before stopping.
The construction worker exited the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot. He was holding an object wrapped in a transparent plastic, police disclosed. The man was pursued by police and it was during the chase that he threw the wrapped objected over the seawall.
The man subsequently surrendered to police.
Police in a statement to the media said that due to the high tide, ranks remained at the seawall with the construction worker and at about 21:00h, a search was conducted and the 12-gauge shotgun wrapped in transparent plastic was retrieved.
The man was questioned about the firearm and whether he possessed a licence for the weapon, but chose to remain silent. He was then informed of the offence, cautioned and arrested.
Meanwhile, the businesswoman was also apprehended by police and taken to the Central Police Station for questioning.
Investigations are ongoing.
Show the proof Jagdeo
Jun 08, 2024ESPNcricinfo – The Associate has struck twice in two days. Group C and D might have been the groups of death leading up to the T20 World Cup 2024 but for the moment the blockbuster results are...
Jun 08, 2024
Jun 08, 2024
Jun 08, 2024
Jun 08, 2024
Jun 07, 2024
Kaieteur News – Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo is confused over the difference between a manifesto and a plan. While... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – In the ongoing discourse on international relations and human rights, one of... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]