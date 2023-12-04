Hard Truths…Treason and the PPP Govt. – how low is low

Kaieteur News – This is for the ears of Excellency Ali, Prime Minister Phillips and Attorney General Nandlall. I thought of Vice President Jagdeo, then shook my head.

The word coming out of PPP Government circles is that I am treasonous to Guyana’s interests. It takes a certain kind of person, a cowardly, deranged, and troubled group of people, which fits to a tee that description recently favored by VP Jagdeo, to arrive at such interpretations, any such conclusions. It is revealing that treason is the dreg left in the PPP arsenal, the sorry state of the PPP government. From the inception I promised that no space will not be weaponized against anyone, to injure any citizen. I stick to that standard. No anger, just sorrow at where Guyana is. Somebody must rise above the gutter. To me belong the honors.

It is intriguing what qualifies as treasonous in the Government’s book, the twisted minds of its agents? Whatever they are imbibing, it is stronger than Jim Jones’ brew. I am now an adviser to President Maduro; inciter and local Henry Kissinger: annexation can occur by other means. If Senor Maduro is this handicapped, then Guyana has no worries. What is reality on Guyana’s ground is being planted in his head. By me. Take Guyana’s territory on the sly. Just look at the demographics of Region One, and there is confirmation of who is Guyanese, who is Venezuelan, and who floods.

Then fan across Guyana for more concentrations of Venezuelan faces. How stupid can the PPP be? Do the storm troopers in the party have no shame that this foolishness about treason, incredible daftness, is embraced in attempts to diminish?

Surely, government and its agents can’t be this desperate, this lacking in substance, and in mental equipment and integrity? Why is it even necessary to sink to such levels (Dr. Jagdeo’s slur applying) to vilify a citizen of conscience, who point to on-the-ground conditions in Guyana right now, what is in full swing?

And about which so little has been done. It must be to silence a thorn in the marrow by clutching at straws. To deter by manufacturing lies, damned lies, and the kind of lies that can only pour forth from unhinged minds. I would contend that those who ignore the number of neighbors across Guyana are the real betrayers. The PPP Government let loose the dogs of war at me, when the just war should be against settled Venezuela realities right here, right now. Elections need voters, have values.

Do government people realize how pitiful they sound, look, and register? Do they care that all they present have no basis, no decency whatsoever? How sick is this government, how low its gutter? I wonder what President Ali and Prime Minister Phillips think about this. For when their people revel in filth, then they themselves are poorer for it. No leader that speaks of democracy and accountability can ever afford to have such associations, no matter how peripheral, or accidental. I remind Excellency Ali of President Truman’s posture: in the Chief Executive’s lap all responsibility rests. Unaddressed, his hands become stained.

There is appreciation that sycophancy, singing for sweets, and slinging what is scurrilous have no boundaries; are the products of minds convulsed into foaming madness. I appreciate that earning one’s place in repayment for a job, or maintaining one’s place in a putrid political pantheon, takes highest precedence.

But personal selling has to have some ceiling, with hopefully some specks of self-worth restraining. It is an abhorrent development when men sell their patriotism for a party card, pawn their intellect for a pat of recognition, and prostitute themselves for a dirty handshake.

In such an environment nothing is sacred anymore, none is safe. From any revulsion, any fabrication, any interpretation that only a total idiot is capable of uttering without constraining virtue. Some are calling on their sons to stand down. The patriot in me exhorts all to stand up with strength and grit. In this land of distorted minds, I suppose my call qualifies as what is traitorous.

Others have disagreed with the Opposition Leader for closing ranks for one national unit with the PPP Government on the border controversy. My position is that that was the only honorable and patriotic course in the face of Venezuelan aggression. Perhaps, that is helpful to Venezuelan ambitions. The Venezuelan Consulate must have a medal for me.

It is a testimony of how far this country has sunk, and how much the PPP cabal has dragged the willing and available down to the level of the latrine in the national space. I ask myself if some of those reportedly talking about what is treason, and who is treasonous, even possess some rudimentary understanding of what those words represent. Men who sell themselves to any bidder, who hawk any wares, for political favors are speaking about treason.

The first dividers are the foremost accusers. It is why I love this country and its citizens so much. All of them. May God bless them and Guyana. Me too, hopefully. This country has a lot of work to do, an incredible amount of fixing to get to some high ground. It is indicative of my contempt that I discipline myself to the pen and keyboard.

