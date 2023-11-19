Most fatal road accidents in 2023 occurred on Nelson Mandela Avenue – Police

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force (GPF) last week reported that Nelson Mandela Avenue, Georgetown has been the location in Guyana where most serious road fatalities occurred in 2023.

The statistics provided by Senior Superintendent, Mahendra Singh, disclosed that Nelson Mandela Avenue recorded 20% of serious accidents for the year, while Recent Street (between Camp and Cummings Street) followed with 18% and Sheriff Street with 13%. In addition, Avenue of the Republic and Rome Access Road recorded 7%; Railway Embankment and Pump Road, Durban Street and Conversation Tree Road recorded 5%; and Croal Street, Bel Air, Water Street, Vlissengen Road, and Movie Towne Access road recorded 3% of accidents.

Notably, earlier this year in June, a 20-year-old man lost his life after the motorcycle he was riding, collided with a motorcar on Mandela Avenue.

Joshua Blackett of Lot 568 Toucan Drive, South Ruimveldt, Georgetown died following the collision which the police said occurred in the vicinity of Space Gym and the Botanical Gardens.

Eighteen-year-old Natasha McKenzie, the pillion rider was also injured in the accident which involved motorcar PNN 9458 driven by 40-year-old Marvin Williams of Lot 249 Grove Squatting Area, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

Police related that, Williams alleged that he was heading north along the western drive of Mandela Avenue, when he observed the motorcycle heading south along the eastern drive lane of the road at a fast rate. He reported that while in the vicinity of Space Gym the motorcycle started to skid from the eastern lane and ended up into his path, causing the collision. As a result of the collision, the pillion rider and cyclist fell onto the roadway, where they received injuries about their bodies. The Emergency Medical Service (EMS) staffed by an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) and a doctor, were summoned to the scene and pronounced Blackett dead.

Another motorcyclist, Lakeram Etwaroo, died earlier this year in an accident along Mandela Avenue. The 47-year-old Etwaroo of Diamond New Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara collided with a truck.

The GPF in a statement disclosed that the fatal accident occurred in the vicinity of the John Fernandes terminal involving a truck GDD 3729 and the motorcycle CH 2546.

The driver of the truck, 52-year-old Mohan Ramnarine, of Airy Hall Public Road, Essequibo Coast, told the police, he was proceeding east along Nelson Mandela Avenue on the southern side of the road. He alleged that as he approached the traffic light, it was showing green in his direction but the light to turn south was red so he stopped and waited as the turning light changed to green.

It was stated that the driver of the truck was in the process of making a right turn to head south onto John Fernandes Access Road while the motorcyclist was proceeding west along the centre of the said road, at a fast rate of speed. The police reported that Etwaroo collided with the left side rear wheel of the truck. As a result of the collision, the motorcyclist fell onto the road where he sustained injuries to his head and other parts of his body.

Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT) were summoned and the motorcyclist was picked up in an unconscious condition and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH) where he was pronounced dead on arrival. A breathalyzer test was conducted on the driver of truck and he had no trace of alcohol in his breath.

In June, another motorcyclist Leon Sealey Yaw, 26, died after he collided with another motorcycle along Nelson Mandela Avenue.